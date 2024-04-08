Millions of British people welcomed new pets into their home during lockdown - here are the most popular.Millions of British people welcomed new pets into their home during lockdown - here are the most popular.
Millions of British people welcomed new pets into their home during lockdown - here are the most popular.

Top Pets 2024: These are the 20 most popular pets in the UK - from fish to ferrets

Pet ownership has been rising in recent years - with more than three million homes in the UK welcoming a new pet during the pandemic alone – and it wasn’t just the usual cats and dogs that were added to human households.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Jul 2021, 17:30 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST

According to the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) the number of pets in UK homes is now a staggering 34 million.

The surge in demand for domestic animals is being driven by younger people, with two thirds of new pet owners aged 16-34, while over half have children at home.

Here are the 20 most popular types of pet in Britain.

There are now around 12 million dogs in the UK, making them the joint most popular pet. The most popular breed of dog is the Labrador Retriever.

1. Dogs

There are now around 12 million dogs in the UK, making them the joint most popular pet. The most popular breed of dog is the Labrador Retriever. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dogs and cats might be natural rivals but there's no separating them when it comes to popularity - there are also around 12 million cats in the UK.

2. Cats

Dogs and cats might be natural rivals but there's no separating them when it comes to popularity - there are also around 12 million cats in the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The third most popular pet may come as a surprise to some - there are an amazing five million indoor fish tanks in the UK.

3. Indoor fish

The third most popular pet may come as a surprise to some - there are an amazing five million indoor fish tanks in the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fish are incredibly popular pets - another four million of us have a outdoor fish pond.

4. Outdoor fish

Fish are incredibly popular pets - another four million of us have a outdoor fish pond. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PetsAnimalsPeople