An analysis of hundreds of thousands of baby names has revealed the latest trends.

The popularity of different baby names changes over time, with recent trends seeing traditional monikers dropping down the charts in favour of the more unusual.

It can take around 18 months to see how tastes are changing, as that's how long it tends to take for official birth registration lists.

But parenting website Bounty.com has assessed over 300,000 of their registered users' baby names to give an up-to-date snapshot of what names are on the up.

Here are the names you're going to be hearing in the playground a lot more in the coming years.

1 . Luca Luca is an Italian name meaning 'bringer of light'. Photo Sales

2 . Brody Brody is a name of Irish origin, originally used mainly as a surname in Celtic nations. It means 'ditch' or 'muddy place'. Photo Sales

3 . Sonny Sonny is an Anglo-Saxon name that simply means 'son'. Photo Sales

4 . Otis Otis is an English name meaning 'son of Ode'. Photo Sales