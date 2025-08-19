Four dogs on the UK Kennel Club's 'watch list'.placeholder image
At Risk Dogs 2025: Here are all 14 breeds of adorable dog on the Kennel Club's Watch List - including the Jack Russell 🐶

By David Hepburn

Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:11 BST

These breeds may not be in danger at the moment, but they are the source of concern due to dwindling numbers.

From Golden Retrievers and Bulldogs, to Springer Spaniels and Beagles, many of the most popular dogs in the world were first bred in the UK.

However trends change and many formerly popular dogs have fallen out of favour in recent years.

The UK Kennel Club monitors how many pedigree dogs are registered with it each year, paying particular attention to the breeds originating in the UK.

They collate an annual list of ‘vulnerable native breeds’, including breeds at risk of exinction - current examples including the Greyhound, The Foxhound, the Mastiff and the Field Spaniel.

But they also publish a ‘watch list’ of those breeds that have between 300 and 450 registrations each year and so are in danger of becoming vulnerable breeds.

Here are the 14 dogs that make the most recent list - including some familiar furry faces.

The Airedale Terrier was first bred in the valley (or dale - hence the name) of the River Aire, in Yorkshire. Known as the 'King of Terriers', it was originally used as a hunting and farm dog. A total of 317 were registered last year. It's just their second year on the 'at watch list'.

There were 291 Bedlington Terriers registered in 2025 - down from 323 the year before. Named after the Northumberland mining town of Bedlington, they were originally bred to hunt and later used in dog racing.

Created by breeding the English Mastiff with the now-extinct Old English Bulldog, the Bullmastiff was popular as a guard dog in nineteenth century England. There were 235 registered with the UK Kennel Club last year.

One of Scotland's oldest working dogs, the Cairn Terrier originated in the Scottish Highlands. There were 467 registered in 2024.

