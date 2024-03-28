These very good boys and girls are looking for new homes.

Edinburgh Dogs & Cats Home are on the hunt to find new homes for their furry residents this Easter so they can experience their happily ever after.

According to Mars Petcare’s recent State of Pet Homelessness Project, sadly over a million cats and dogs in the UK currently find themselves without a home. Out of those contemplating getting a dog, only half (58 per cent) said they would consider re-homing from a rescue centre meaning many animals still face a long wait before finding their perfect match.

The Easter holidays can be a great time for families to find a new furry family member and settle them into their homes, so The Adoption Mission Programme from Pedigree & Whiskas is working with rescue centres to encourage prospective owners to consider adopting.

Here are some of the egg-cellent pooches currently looking for a home.

Bruno

Bruno is a Labrador / Pointer looking for an experienced and active person who has owned a very energetic and boisterous dog in the past. He needs a home where he will have company for most of the day, as well as access to a private garden. He may suit a home with dog savvy older teenagers over the age of 16.

Bruno is a very happy and affectionate boy who has a lot of love to share. He has very high energy levels and will need a lot of exercise, as well as an activity like scent work to keep his mind busy too. He does need to continue his training as he can find it difficult to manage his excitement and needs a committed owner who will take him to walk in quiet locations where he finds it easier to focus on his handler. Bruno is a young dog who has stacks of potential and is sure to be a very rewarding pet for a dedicated owner.

If you’re interested in adopting Bruno, please enquire here.

Tigger

Tigger is a cross breed on the lookout for an active and experienced owner who has previous experience with large breed dogs. If you're ready to dedicate time to his training and live in a quiet area away from the city, you might just be the perfect match!

This sweet boy adores people and dreams of finding an owner who will let him snuggle on the sofa. While Tigger can be quite boisterous and could benefit from additional training, he's also easily overwhelmed on walks and reactive towards other dogs. That's why he needs a committed person who can manage his walks and interactions, helping him gain confidence along the way.

To help Tigger enjoy some off-lead time without the worry of other dogs, visiting hired dog parks could be a great option. He's full of energy and loves staying active, whether it's through lead walks, running, or hill walking.

When he's not exploring the great outdoors, Tigger is a playful pup who enjoys having fun with his toys and engaging in enrichment activities. With lots of potential, he's sure to be a rewarding and loyal companion for a committed owner.

If you're ready to embark on an adventure with Tigger and provide him with the love and care he deserves, get in touch today!

If you’re interested in adopting Tigger, please enquire here.

Daphney

Daphney is a Japanese akita searching for someone with previous dog experience, preferably with knowledge of her breed. If you're considering adding her to your family, she might be the perfect fit!

Despite her size, Daphney can be a bit shy when meeting new people, but don't let that fool you - she's a sweetheart at heart. With an independent nature, she's not overly needy, but she absolutely loves affection and enjoys being pampered with cuddles.

With plenty of energy to spare, Daphney would thrive in a home where she can enjoy running or hill walking with her new owner. She's a playful pup who delights in having fun with her soft toys.

While she prefers to be the only dog in the household, Daphney has been making progress with her socialisation skills and can now confidently walk past some other dogs during her walks. With continued training and patience, she's sure to become even more confident and comfortable around other furry friends.

If you're ready to embark on an exciting journey with Daphney and continue her training, she promises to be a rewarding and loving companion. Don't miss out on the opportunity to welcome this lovely girl into your home!

If you’re interested in adopting Daphney, please enquire here.

Storm

Storm is a dutch shepherd on the lookout for an experienced and active owner who understands the needs of high-drive dogs. If you're ready to embark on an adventure with her, you might just be the perfect match!

This energetic girl thrives on activity and stimulation, so it's essential to have a private and secure garden where she can safely enjoy outdoor time when she's feeling worried. In a home without children or other pets, Storm can focus on building a strong bond with her new owner.

Storm's high drive means she needs plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to stay happy and fulfilled. If you're an active individual who loves long walks, hikes, or engaging in training sessions, Storm will be your perfect companion.

While she can be wary of new people and situations, Storm is incredibly affectionate around those she knows and trusts. With patience and understanding, she'll flourish under the guidance of a compassionate caregiver.

Enrichment time, playing with toys, and chasing after balls are some of Storm's favourite activities. With the right home and loving owner, she's sure to become a rewarding and loyal companion.

If you're ready to welcome Storm into your life and provide her with the love and care she deserves, get in touch today!

If you’re interested in adopting Storm, please enquire here.

Pepper

Pepper is a Jack Russell Terrier searching for an active owner who can keep up with her zest for life. If you're ready to embark on adventures with her, you might just be the perfect match!

This sweet girl is incredibly affectionate with people she knows, but she may be a bit wary of new faces initially. Given some time to warm up, Pepper quickly becomes comfortable and friendly. With a love for long walks and potentially even agility, she's eager to explore the world with her new owner by her side.

Pepper is a playful pup who adores spending time with her toys, especially a tennis ball. While she prefers to be the only pet in the household, she enjoys meeting up with doggy friends during outings. She may even be a great fit for a home with dog-savvy children aged 10 or older who can appreciate her playful nature.

If you're seeking a loyal and loving companion to join you on your adventures, Pepper is ready and waiting to become your new best friend. Don't miss out on the opportunity to welcome this sweet girl into your home!