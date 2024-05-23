It will surprise nobody to discover that cats are one of the most loved animals on the planet, with various gorgeous cat breeds completing family across the planet.
Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
However, before getting a cat, we strongly advise you to read the RSPCA advice on health, cat care tips, health and advice before getting a cat here.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.