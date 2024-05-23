It will surprise nobody to discover that cats are one of the most loved animals on the planet, with various gorgeous cat breeds completing family across the planet.

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, before getting a cat, we strongly advise you to read the RSPCA advice on health, cat care tips, health and advice before getting a cat here.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Maine Coon The clever Maine Coon cat breed is one of the world's oldest breeds - and is super fluffy! These gentle giants are very people orientated and have a bundle of energy for the right owner.

2 . Devon Rex The Devon Rex is a fairly new breed of cat found in the 1960s. Sometimes called the Pixiecat, it has dog like traits and has become one of the world's most popular breeds.

3 . Sphynx The popular hairless cat breed, the Sphynx, originated in 1960s Canada. They're a playful - often silly - breed that thrive on being the centre of attention.

4 . American Shorthair Consistently in the top 10 of the world's most popular breeds, the American Shorthair cat is very mellow and good with children. A true family favourite of sorts.