All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
These 9 breeds are the fastest on the planet. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProThese 9 breeds are the fastest on the planet. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
These 9 breeds are the fastest on the planet. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

World's Fastest Cat 2023: 9 of the most speedy breeds of atletic cat that love to run - including the fast Egyptian Mau

Here are 9 energy loving cats and cute kittens said to be the fastest cat breeds.
By Graham Falk
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

Are you looking for a new cat and kitten to welcome into the home? Want a kitten or cat that will enjoy play time and have bundles of energy?

Then you’re in luck, because there are many cat breeds who love to run and will match the energy you are looking for as they bound around the home and get all that kitty cat speed out!

It is actually reported that cats have become so popular, the average owner actually owns two of these beautiful animals?

While their personalities are all completely different, their needs and home environment to the individual cat, there are some that just fit perfectly for homes they can run about in and family who want an energetic cat breed.

Here are 9 of the fastest cat breeds on the planet, according to VetStreet.

Undefined: H3
Undefined: H3
Undefined: H3
The Egyptian Mau’s reported has the ability to run up to 30 mph - which in turn means they are the fastest domestic cat breed on the globe!

1. Egyptian Mau

The Egyptian Mau’s reported has the ability to run up to 30 mph - which in turn means they are the fastest domestic cat breed on the globe! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The beautiful Abyssinian cat breed is absolute packed with energy and loves to run and play. Not only that, the Abyssinian is also very intelligent and enjoys puzzle based games.

2. Abyssinian

The beautiful Abyssinian cat breed is absolute packed with energy and loves to run and play. Not only that, the Abyssinian is also very intelligent and enjoys puzzle based games. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The gorgeous Savannah cat breed looks wild in nature due its stunning markings but is also extremely athletic and loves to run, play and interact.

3. Savannah

The gorgeous Savannah cat breed looks wild in nature due its stunning markings but is also extremely athletic and loves to run, play and interact. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
One of the cutest breeds on the planet, the Manx is also packed with energy and an ability to leap and climb around the home!

4. Manx

One of the cutest breeds on the planet, the Manx is also packed with energy and an ability to leap and climb around the home! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CatsHomePetsAnimalsDogs2023