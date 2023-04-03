Unique Scottish Boy Baby Names: Here are 18 unusual names given to a single baby in Scotland last year - from Freedom to Kanye
National Records of Scotland (NRS) have revealed their annual roundup showing the country’s favourite baby names.
It saw Noah take top spot – the first time Jack has been beated in 14 years.
Big climbers included Luca, while many traditional names continued their slide down the charts, including David (73rd place), Michael (77th place), and Mathew (52nd).
There was also an increase in the total number of different names chosen by parents for their babies.
NRS Statistician Daniel Burns explained: “Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”
It also means that there are more names chosen for a single baby.
Here are 18 that caught our eye.