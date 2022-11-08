Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last two years, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

There are a head-spinning 221 different breeds of pedigree pooches to choose from – from huge hounds to tiny lapdogs – and, just to confuse matters more, there are numerous crossbreeds to consider.

These ‘designer dogs’ aim to combine positive attributes from two different breeds, and the undisputed champion when it comes to crossing canines is the Poodle.

Combining intelligence, an easy-going nature and, crucially, a hypoallergenic coat, the Poodle has been used to create some of today’s most in-demand dogs.

Love Labradors but can’t cope with the shedding hair? No problem – get a Labradoodle.

These are 10 of the most popular Poodle crossbreeds.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1. Labradoodle Combining two of the most popular dog breeds in the UK - the Poodle and the Labrador - the Labradoodle has the Labrador Retriever's winning personality and the Poodle's hypoallergenic coat. Labradoodles have been around since the 1950s but only recently became popular - particularly with families. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Poochon The Poochon, a mixture of a Poodle and a Bichon Frise, makes a great family pet. The small crossbreed are known to be happy and intelligent animals which shed very little hair. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Cockapoo One of the first 'designer dogs' to become popular in the 1990s, the Cockapoo is a mix of Poodle and Cocker Spaniel. The crossbreed is a great family pet, and are very playful. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Cavapoo A cross between the Poodle and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Cavapoos have become increasingly popular since they started being deliberately bred in the 1990s. The result is a very cute hypoallergenic lap dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales