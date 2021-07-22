According to the Kennel Club the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared by nearly eight per cent, to around 250,000.

Some of the most in-demand include Labrador Retrievers, French Bulldogs and Labrador Retrievers, while others have seen their popularity flatline.

Of course, once you’ve decided to add a four-legged friend to your family, there’s the tricky business of what to call your new pooch.

Insurance company GoCompare has carried out some research into the most popular dog names chosen over lockdown.

So don’t be surprised if you get more than you expected when you call back a dog with one of these 10 names in the park.

1. Bella The research found 1,492 new Bellas, making it second most popular dog name. It means 'beautiful' in Italian. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

2. Milo Milo is third on this list, with 1,352 owners opting for it as a dog name. In Celtic languages, the name means 'fame' or 'glory'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

3. Teddy The more traditional dog name of Teddy is fourth, with 1,067 people choosing the moniker. It means 'protector' or 'wealthy' and is most associated with the stuffed teddy bears named after American President Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

4. Buddy Rounding out the top five is Buddy, thanks to 1,020 dog owners using the name for their puppies. It means 'friend'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo