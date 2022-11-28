Here are 10 cat breeds that will continue to break hearts by looking like cute kittens into adulthood.

They love a ‘16 hour snooze’, Dreamies and head boops – so perhaps it is no wonder cats are an animal that continue to be loved the world over.

As many owners will attest, once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a cat that is smaller in stature, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit your household needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported smallest breeds of cat worldwide, that will continue to look like small, cute kittens even into their adulthood.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Siamese Although Siamese cats are average in size, they are one of the most lightweight breeds of cat. They love activity and thrive with lots of play. They're also extremely vocal. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Burmese The Burmese cat is very outgoing and extremely patient with youngsters. This small cat is great for families with children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Munchkin The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. American Curl One of the newer breeds of cat, the American Curl breed only originated in the 1980s and stand out due to the shape of their ears. The pint-sized breed is usually less vocal, loving and playful, maintaining a kittenish curiosity all the way into adulthood. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro