These are Scotland's 10 most instagrammable dog-friendly beaches

And dog owners are more eager than ever to share pictures of their pet on social media – with the hashtag #DogsOfInstagram remarkably now used over 247 million times.

New research into the most ‘Instagrammable’ dog-friendly beaches in Scotland has now been revealed by online gift shop IWOOT, who looked at the number of dog photos posted on Instagram featuring the beach name and associated hashtags.

So if you are thinking about taking a break with your pet and fancy some sea air, you could do worse than book a pet-friendly hotel near one of these coastal locations.

From Thurso Bay in the north to Prestwick in the south, here are the top 10 – featuring everything from sandy bays to rocky promenades.

1. Dalmore Beach The number one spot goes to Dalmore Beach - a magnificent and unspoilt sandy beach on the Atlantic Coast of the Isle of Lewis.

2. Gourock West Bay With its spectacular views over the Firth of Clyde, Gourock West Bay came in second place.

3. Findhorn Beach With a pebbly fringe giving way to stretches of sand when the tide is out, Findhorn Beach is a hidden gem near Forres in Grampian.

4. Belhaven Beach With views of the Forth Estuary, Belhaven Beach near Dunbar is set in the John Muir Country Park. With around a mile of sandy beach it's no wonder it's so popular with dog walkers.