Whether it’s cats, dogs, or other furry animals, pets bring so much love and joy to our homes, but they can also bring what feels like a never ending amount of fur, dirt, and mess.

Cleaning can be challenging when you're a pet owner.

With the spring cleaning season now firmly underway, it’s the perfect time to implement some new home hacks into your pet-friendly home and to help keep it feeling fresh as we head into the warmer months.

To give you a helping hand Catrin George, Animal Wellbeing Specialist at Animal Friends Pet Insurance, has teamed up with interiors experts to share nine top tips on pet proofing and cleaning your home.

Here’s what she had to say.

Keep fur at bay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone that owns a cat or dog will be all too familiar with the constant stream of fur that attaches itself to clothes, coats, carpets, and anything else fabric in the house! Although it seems like a contradiction to the idea of reducing the amount of fluff around the home, brushing your pet’s fur regularly can help keep those tumbleweeds of fur to a minimum. Regular grooming will also help to maintain a healthy coat, remove dead hairs or debris and help tackle those matted areas. Generally, your pets will love it too.

As an extra tip for keeping the house clear of fur, if you have access to outdoor space, and it’s a clear day, you may also want to groom your pet outside to help save on some of the clean up after you’re done.

Don’t forget, the type of brush you need will depend on your pet breed and length of fur. For example, bristle brushes are great for dogs with short, smooth coats or wiry coats that shed often. Alternatively, a pin brush is good for removing tangles or matted fur.

Wash your pet regularly

Knowing when to wash your dog in the winter is pretty easy – covered in mud? Bath time! Wet and soggy? Get the towel! But, when it comes to maintaining a clean home, how often should you give your dog a bath? The truth is that it really depends on your dog and their needs. Once a month is recommended for most dogs, but be sure to research your own dog’s breed to see what works best for their skin and hair type. However, if they suffer from skin irritation, it’s important you check with your vet about how often your dog can be washed without causing more issues.

If you’re a cat owner, you’re in luck. Cats do a pretty good job at keeping their fur clean and mud-free so you may be able to skip this step and focus more on the brushing.”

No matter how often you bathe your pet, a common hack for most dog and cat owners is to keep a towel or two handy by the door or in the car to help remove some of the mud from any mucky paws before they traipse across the carpet again.

Invest in a pet hair vacuum cleaner

Whilst most vacuum cleaners will do the job just fine, pet-specific vacuums have been designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled and clogged up, and often have special attachments for cleaning different surfaces. If you’re on the look-out for a new vacuum, definitely keep this in mind for the ultimate fur-free home! However, there are also several household items that can be used to pick up stubborn pet hair such as a lint roller. Rubber gloves can also do the trick - simply get them wet and rub your hand along the surfaces you need to de-hair – you’ll be amazed at how much fur comes away! Finally, a window squeegee might not come to mind, but these can be the perfect tool for lifting hair off textiles so get creative with it! With new automated vacuum cleaners now available too, you might want to invest in one of these nifty gadgets to help keep on top of the fur but, we’d advise that if you have a puppy or kitten, you wait until they are fully house trained before you buy one. You may have seen some of the videos on social media of how wrong this can go when the vacuum cleaner meets an unwanted parcel on the floor…

Make sure your cleaning products are pet friendly

Cleaning products need to be used carefully, as they can be dangerous not only for humans, but for our pets too! Some products in particular can be highly toxic for pets and cause serious health issues. Where possible, ensure that you opt for ‘pet friendly’ cleaning products and keep them out of sight and reach of pets. Take extra caution regarding any toxic solutions you may use. For example, after cleaning the toilet make sure the seat is down and all doors are closed so pets aren’t able to access any areas where bleach may have been used. To avoid any excess cleaning product harming your pets, wipe up any spillages as soon as they happen and always make sure all floors and surfaces are completely dry before allowing them to walk on them.

Opt for easy-to-clean flooring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to floors, the most suitable choice for pet-proofing your home is vinyl flooring (LVT). Not only are vinyls very durable and versatile, but they’re also waterproof - making them easy to clean should you have any house training accidents. This makes them a perfect choice for pet owners, as opposed to carpet or solid wood flooring which can be more easily damaged. Vinyl can be easily cleaned down with warm soapy water and a damp cloth or mop, so there’s no need to worry about muddy stains post-walks! LVT is also built to last, with a protective top layer that should be resistant to any scratches or scuffs.

Avoid toxic flowers and plants

Flowers and plants help bring a home to life, adding beautiful colours and scents throughout each room. However, some flowers can be harmful to pets, so it’s important to know which ones to avoid. Some spring flowers such as daffodils and tulips contain glycosides which are toxic to dogs, so whilst they look lovely, it’s not worth the risk to your pet’s health. Lilies, peonies and hyacinths are also a no-go if you have pets in the house.

Create pet free zones

Whilst some pet parents will want their pet to have access to the whole house (they are a part of the family after all) - if you want to keep a space super clean, perhaps in the run up to having friends round, you could simply use baby gates or similar to ensure that your pets are only able to access certain areas in the home.

Keeping your home smelling fresh