Owning a dog can be a mucky business - but these clever hacks will make it easier to stay on top of the dirt.

Cleaning up, and after, your pet is just part of dog ownership – but it pays to take care as some household cleaners can be have a negative halth impact on animals.

Luckily there’s an army of canine lovers who have come up with a range of clever cleaning hacks that can also save you cash – something that’s getting increasingly important in the cost of living crisis.

Online tradesperson finder My Local Toolbox trawled TikTok to find the best pet friendly alternatives to shop-bought products that actually work.

Here are 10 for you to try.

Odour Eliminator

To make your odour eliminator, mix vinegar with water, and add your favourite essential oils such as vetiver. Allow the solution to slowly boil and make sure all the doors in your home are open. The steam from the mixture will slowly fill your home, leaving it smelling fresh and relaxing.

Olive Oil Dog Bowl Cleaner

Dog bowls can often be one of the most difficult and frustrating items to clean in your house, although it’s really vital to your dog’s health. A dirty dog bowl can often have old food stuck to its bottom and sides, which could lead to your dog becoming ill if it’s accidentally consumed. That’s where olive oil comes in. Begin by filling the dog bowl with water, then add some olive oil and soap. The solution will help to dislodge the old food in the bowl, leaving it sparkling and clean. Be sure to wash the bowl out with water before returning it to your pooch.

Rubber Gloves For Dog Hair

The thing that first comes to mind when it’s time to remove dog hairs from upholstery is a roller. However, the sticky part of the roller can often contain chemicals that can be harmful to pets. Instead, using a rubber glove to remove dog hair can often be the most effective method, while also being extremely pet-friendly.

Homemade Oven Cleaner

Cleaning your oven is maybe one of the most challenging tasks when cleaning your home, as dirt and grime tend to cling to the inside of the oven. However, it’s important to tackle the issue in a pet-friendly and sustainable way as leaving chemicals in your oven after cleaning can be extremely hazardous. Begin by adding together one cup of baking soda and ¼ cup of water, and stirring until it turns into a paste. Apply to the oven and scrub with a sponge until the dirt is removed.

Doggy Bandana

Another great hack is investing in a doggy bandana. Not only will your dog look like an old-school western movie star, but the bandana will also help to catch any falling food, liquid or drool from their mouth. This will be your first line of defence against mess building up around your home and will help avoid any troublesome stains appearing.

Bandanas are relatively affordable, although the opportunity is there to get creative and make your dog their own custom version. Some pet owners choose to use several different doggy bandanas depending on the occasion such as their favourite sports team playing for example.

Natural Weed Killer

It’s very likely that your dog’s favourite place in your home isn’t in your home at all, it’s your garden. Most pets spend a large amount of time outdoors, that’s why it’s so important to make sure that your garden is a safe place for them to be.

Unfortunately, weeds can also appear in your garden. Some commercial weed killers include substances that can irritate and be harmful to pets. To combat this, create your own weed killer solution by mixing one gallon of vinegar, one cup of salt and one teaspoon of soap. It’s completely pet-, child- and environment-friendly.

Sustainable Window Cleaner

Many pets are curious about what’s going on outside the home, so will often spend their time looking out the window at the passing pedestrians and cars. Due to their close proximity, your windows must be cleaned with a pet-friendly solution. This will prevent your pet from becoming ill if they were to ingest some of the window cleaner.

Add several orange peels to a jar, add vinegar and shake. Apply the mixture to your windows to leave them shining and clear. Not only is the solution pet-friendly, but it’s also extremely sustainable as it uses orange peels that would normally be thrown out and wasted.

Utilise Dog Placemats

We all love our pets, but they can sometimes be messy eaters. This hack will help you prevent the mess before it needs to be cleaned up. Before it’s time for your pet to begin their evening meal, make sure that you’ve placed a placemat under their food and water bowls. This will stop any food from dropping onto the floor, which could in turn leave a nasty stain which would be difficult to clean up.

Placemats are normally made from rubber so are therefore easy to clean and can normally be washed down with some water. This hack may sound simple, but it’s extremely effective.

UV Light Detector

If you’re finding it difficult to locate any doggy accidents or odours around your home, this hack is for you! A UV light will enable you to find any pet stains that are invisible to the naked eye, meaning you’ll be able to dispose of them more easily. There is of course the added bonus of making you feel like a secret agent in the process!

Clean With Steam

Cleaning with the natural power of steam is an extremely pet-friendly way to spruce up your home as there are no harsh chemicals which could have a detrimental impact on your pet. Steam cleaning works by utilising high pressure and temperatures to neutralize harmful bacteria and germs, meaning your surfaces will always be clean and odour free.

