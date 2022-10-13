Dogs can make excellent office buddies.

The dog population in the UK has been on the rise over the last few years, in large part thanks to the pandemic instigating a shift to home-based working, with recent data showing that 34 per cent of all UK households now feature a canine family member.

With the pandemic in the rear-view mirror and a sense of normalcy returning, offices are reviewing working policies, with some moving from entirely home-based working to a home/office hybrid model, leaving many employees wondering what to do with their dogs on the in-office days.

But offices are now increasingly welcoming dogs, with a few design features making them welcome places for our furry pals.

Office electronics retailer Brother has collaborated with Jo Horbury, head of design at office designers Building Interiors, to reveal how to create the perfect doggy workplace.

Here’s what they recommend to keep pooches happy, safe and entertained through the nine to five.

General do’s

- Use robust materials that are easy to clean

- Set aside a dedicated pooch play area

- Dog-proof your office space as much as possible

- Use calming, natural colours in your office design

- Ensure you have all the necessary supplies – food, treats, cleaning products etc

- Set boundaries and rules before pets enter the office

General don’ts

- Feature materials that are difficult to keep clean or prone to marking

- Use bright, overbearing colours within your office design

- Allow pets into an office that hasn’t been pet-proofed

Provide food, water & a dedicated toilet spot

A pet-friendly office will feature animal food and water stations at an accessible height for pets to use.

Having treats available for pets to enjoy is also a nice touch. Treats will help other employees meet and play with new dogs – just be sure to share info about the treats’ ingredients for dogs with food sensitivities.

Before you allow pets into your office, you should also set out the rules when it comes to toilet breaks. Will you have a dedicated toilet spot? Or will owners need to take their pet outside?

Make sure your flooring is up to the job

Where flooring is usually chosen based mainly on aesthetic, practicality is key when it comes to designing a dog-friendly office.

For a pet-friendly office, you need to choose flooring that is durable, stain-resistant, and relatively easy to sanitise and clean. Carpet should definitely be avoided. Instead, opt for glazed ceramic tiles, which are strong, easy to clean and won’t stain. Vinyl flooring, linoleum, and concrete flooring are also good options.

Perhaps surprisingly, wood, and laminate flooring should also be avoided as they are prone to scratching, can stain easily and can be very slippery under dogs paws.

Create a dedicated pet-friendly office area

Agile office spaces are a major trend at the moment. Unassigned desking and breakout areas allow employees to take themselves away and either collaborate with other staff members or work privately on their own.

An area like this would also be great for pets too. Establish penned-in areas around desks and workspaces using dog gates. These areas will allow dogs to roam off their lead in contained, designated areas where they can make new friends or relax away from the over-stimulation of the wider office.

Introduce a pet-friendly colour scheme

Colour scheme is also an important feature to consider when designing a pet-friendly office.

Pet toys are usually brightly coloured in order to stimulate and engage animals. Bright reds and yellows are high-energy colours that you’ll probably want to avoid in an office environment.

Instead, think about introducing muted greens and blues. These colours promote calmness and harmony amongst employees and will have the same effect on animals too.

Dog-friendly details

If you want to become a pet-friendly office but want to avoid pets freely roaming around, consider introducing details such as dog lead hooks.

Dog lead hooks and handles are a great way of managing the movement of pets within an office space. They still allow dogs to wander, but within a boundary, so they can’t accidentally wander into an area they’re not allowed in.

These hooks can also help to minimise distractions, as staff will no longer have to manage where and when their dog wanders.

