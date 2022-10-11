Three tenants take space at 'flagship' office development in heart of Glasgow

Ryden, Montagu Evans and Empiric are all moving into Onyx at 215 Bothwell Street, taking 85 desks in total.

Following CEG managing a £5 million makeover of the building last year, it went on to win the British Council of Offices (BCO) award for best refurbished/recycled workplace in Scotland.

Grace Lewis, investment manager at CEG, said: “The refurbishment has provided a modern, healthy and productive working environment with the added bonus of an extensive café and business lounge.

A major refurbishment of the Glasgow office building has included the addition of an extensive café and business lounge.

“Our suites have proved incredibly popular due to the innovative lease flexibility and the ease of the fully fitted out, contemporary space. Due to its success, we are already planning to roll out further studios to meet demand.”

Derek Tillery, Glasgow managing partner for commercial property consultancy Ryden, said: “We required a new Glasgow base that would attract and retain the best talent. Onyx offers a contemporary and inspiring place to work.”

Ryden and fellow property firm JLL are appointed to market the building

Alex Mackay, senior surveyor at JLL, said: “Onyx continues to lead the way in the Glasgow office market, and we are delighted to welcome new tenants to our already stellar line up.

