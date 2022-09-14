Cutest Cat Breeds: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of cat in 2022 - including the gorgeous American Bobtail cat breed 🐱
Which is your pick of the litter? Here are the 10 of the world’s most popular cute cat breeds in 2022.
Sleepy 16 hour cat naps, followed by crazy 30 minute run-arounds are just part of a cat’s everyday life – quite simply, cats are some of the most loved creatures on the planet.
And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their loveable pet.
So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.
Cat Breeds Health Problems: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable cat with the most pre-existing health conditions