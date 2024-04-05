Getty Images/Canva ProGetty Images/Canva Pro
Most Affectionate Cat Breeds 2024: Here are the 10 breeds of loving cat who will bond quickest with their owners - including the adorable British Shorthair cat

These are 10 of the friendliest and most loving cat breeds to welcome into your home.

As any cat owner will tell you, no two cats are truly the same. However, there are certain breeds that are known to be more friendly.

In truth, regardless of breed, cats are one of the most beautiful creatures on the planned and it is reportedly most cat owners actually own two cats!

Some cats love 16 house snoozes on your lap and others enjoy a good play with their toys, but it is reported that these 10 cat breeds are the most friendly and affection breeds you can welcome into your home.

Fiercely loyal to their family and owners, the British Shorthair is a very friendly feline companion. Not exactly lap cats, they will still enjoy affection.

1. British Shorthair

One of the more interactive cat breeds, the cute Persian breed is often a perfect companion for the whole household - even ones with other kitty cats!

2. Persian

The chatty Siamese cat breed is one of the most social and friendly around. They love a good chat and will respond to affection.

3. Siamese

One of the most cuddley and affectionate cat breeds, the Ragdoll is another which thrives on the affection of its owner.

4. Ragdoll

