There are few animals more popular than cats - and it is easy to understand why.
Coming in various shapes and sizes, cats are simply one of the most adorable and treasured creatures we humans have even known - so it is easy to see why so many get obsessed.
However, in a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 9 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.