With around 1,000 sets in total and an ever-changing library of franchises and collections, the LEGO Group regularly stops production of sets for any number of reasons. Some may not be selling as well as they used to, others might be removed to make room for more modern or updated designs on well-loved classics.

Of course, for fans of particular sets or collections, that means there might only be a limited time to snag that build you’ve had your eye on for a while. Here's a full list of all the LEGO sets that are retiring in 2022, from Marvel and DC to Star Wars and LEGO Technic.

LEGO Marvel sets retiring in 2022

10781 Spider-Man’s Techno Trike10783 Spider-Man at Doc Ock’s Lab10940 Spider-Man Headquarters40525 Endgame Battle40535 Iron Man40536 Miles Morales40454 Spider-Man versus Venom and Iron Venom76145 Eternals’ Aerial Assault76154 Deviant Ambush!76155 In Arishem’s Shadow76156 Rise of the Domo76175 Attack on the Spider Lair76176 Escape from The Ten Rings76177 Battle at the Ancient Village76184 Spider-Man vs. Mysterio’s Drone Attack76185 Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop76186 Black Panther Dragon Flyer76189 Captain America and Hydra Face-Off76190 Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem76192 Avengers: Endgame Final Battle76194 Tony Stark’s Sakaarian Iron Man76195 Spider-Man’s Drone Duel76198 Spider-Man & Doctor Octopus Mech Battle76199 Carnage76200 Bro Thor’s New Asgard76201 Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper76202 Wolverine Mech Armor76203 Iron Man Mech Armor76204 Black Panther Mech Armor76219 Spider-Man & Green Goblin Mech Battle76237 Sanctuary II: Endgame Battle

LEGO Harry Potter sets retiring in 2022

31201 Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests

Don't miss your chance to buy these LEGO sets. Photo: The LEGO Group.

71043 Hogwarts Castle75948 Hogwarts Clock Tower75955 Hogwarts Express75980 Attack on the Burrow76382 Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class76383 Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class76385 Hogwarts Moment: Charms Class76386 Hogwarts Polyjuice Potion Mistake76387 Hogwarts Fluffy Encounter76392 Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess76393 Harry Potter & Hermione Granger76394 Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix76395 Hogwarts First Flying Lesson76396 Hogwarts Moment: Divination Class76397 Hogwarts Moment: Defence Against the Dark Arts Class

LEGO Star Wars sets retiring in 2022

40557 Defence of Hoth40558 Clone Trooper Command Station75252 Imperial Star Destroyer75255 Yoda75277 Boba Fett Helmet75280 501st Legion Clone Troopers75283 Armored Assault Tank (AAT)75295 Millennium Falcon Microfighter75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber75297 Resistance X-Wing75298 AT-AT vs. Tauntaun Microfighters75299 Trouble on Tatooine75302 Imperial Shuttle75305 Scout Trooper Helmet75306 Imperial Probe Droid75310 Duel on Mandalore75311 Imperial Armored Marauder75314 The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle75315 Imperial Light Cruiser75316 Mandalorian Starfighter75319 The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge75321 The Razor Crest Microfighter

LEGO Disney sets retiring in 2022

10772 Mickey Mouse’s Propeller Plane10773 Minnie Mouse’s Ice Cream Shop10774 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse’s Space Rocket10775 Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck’s Farm10776 Mickey & Friends Fire Truck & Station10920 Elsa and Olaf’s Tea Party10942 Minnie’s House and Café31202 Disney’s Mickey Mouse40456 Mickey Mouse40457 Minnie Mouse41166 Elsa’s Wagon Adventure41168 Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation43179 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters43189 Elsa and the Nokk Storybook Adventures43192 Cinderella’s Royal Carriage43193 Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Tiana’s Storybook Adventures43200 Antonio’s Magical Door43201 Isabela’s Magical Door71040 The Disney Castle

LEGO Ideas sets retiring in 2022

21319 Central Perk21321 International Space Station21324 123 Sesame Street21328 Seinfeld92176 NASA Apollo Saturn V

LEGO Technic sets retiring in 2022

42083 Bugatti Chiron42090 Getaway Truck42110 Land Rover Defender42114 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler42116 Skid Steer Loader42117 Race Plane42118 Monster Jam Grave Digger42119 Monster Jam Max-D42120 Rescue Hovercraft42121 Heavy-Duty Excavator42124 Off-Road Buggy42126 Ford F-150 Raptor88014 XL Motor

LEGO for Adults sets retiring in 2022

10271 Fiat 50010272 Old Trafford – Manchester United10275 Elf Club House10279 Volkswagen T2 Camper Van10282 Adidas Originals Superstar10284 Camp Nou – FC Barcelona10291 Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft

LEGO Architecture sets retiring in 2022

21051 Tokyo

LEGO NINJAGO sets retiring in 2022

71730 Epic Battle Set – Kai vs. Skulkin71734 Kai’s Blade Cycle71735 Tournament of Elements71739 Ultra Sonic Raider71750 Lloyd’s Hydro Mech71752 Ninja Sub Speeder71753 Fire Dragon Attack71755 Temple of the Endless Sea70688 Kai’s Spinjitzu Ninja Training70689 Lloyd’s Spinjitzu Ninja Training70690 Jay’s Spinjitzu Ninja Training70689 Lloyd's Spinjitzu Ninja Training71700 Jungle Raider71736 Boulder Blaster71737 X-1 Ninja Charger71740 Jay’s Electro Mech71741 NINJAGO City Gardens71742 Overlord Dragon71745 Lloyd’s Jungle Chopper Bike71746 Jungle Dragon71747 The Keepers’ Village71748 Catamaran Sea Battle71749 Final Flight of Destiny’s Bounty

LEGO DC sets retiring in 2022

76180 Batman vs. The Joker: Batmobile Chase76238 Classic TV Series Batman Cowl76239 Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow showdown76161 1989 Batwing76181 Batmobile: The Penguin Chase76182 Batman Cowl76183 Batcave: The Riddler Face-off76188 Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile

LEGO Super Mario sets retiring in 2022

71367 Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set71368 Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set71376 Thwomp Drop Expansion71380 Master Your Adventure Maker Set71384 Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack71385 Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack71388 Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set71389 Lakitu Sky World Expansion Set71390 Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set71391 Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set71392 Frog Mario Power-Up Pack71393 Bee Mario Power-Up Pack71402 Character Packs – Series 471396 Bowser Jr.’s Clown Car Expansion Set71397 Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set71398 Dorrie’s Beachfront Expansion Set71399 Luigi’s Mansion Entryway Expansion Set71400 Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set71401 Luigi’s Mansion Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set

LEGO Creator sets retiring in 2022

31093 Riverside Houseboat31100 Sports Car31108 Caravan Family Holiday31112 Wild Lion31113 Race Car Transporter31114 Superbike31115 Space Mining Mech31116 Safari Wildlife Tree House31117 Space Shuttle Adventure31119 Ferris Wheel31121 Crocodile31122 Fish Tank

LEGO Jurassic World sets retiring in 2022

10939 T. Rex and Triceratops Dinosaur Breakout76939 Stygimoloch Dinosaur Escape76940 T. rex Dinosaur Fossil Exhibition76941 Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase76942 Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape

LEGO Monkie Kid sets retiring in 2022

80012 Monkey King Warrior Mech80013 Monkie Kid’s Team Secret HQ80019 Red Son’s Inferno Jet80020 White Dragon Horse Jet80023 Monkie Kid’s Team Dronecopter80024 The Legendary Flower Fruit Mountain80025 Sandy’s Power Loader Mech80026 Pigsy’s Noodle Tank80028 The Bone Demon

LEGO Stranger Things sets retiring in 2022

40549 Demogorgon & Eleven

LEGO CITY sets retiring in 2022

60197 Passenger Train60297 Demolition Stunt Bike60311 Fire Stunt Bike

60243 Police Helicopter Chase60246 Police Station60247 Forest Fire60250 Mail Plane60253 Ice-Cream Truck60262 Passenger Airplane60265 Ocean Exploration Base60267 Safari Off-Roader60275 Police Helicopter60276 Police Prisoner Transport60277 Police Patrol Boat60280 Fire Ladder Truck60281 Fire Rescue Helicopter60282 Fire Command Unit60284 Roadwork Truck60288 Race Buggy Transporter60291 Family House60292 Town Center60293 Stunt Park60294 Stunt Show Truck60295 Stunt Show Arena60296 Wheelie Stunt Bike60297 Demolition Stunt Bike60298 Rocket Stunt Bike60299 Stunt Competition60300 Wildlife Rescue ATV60301 Wildlife Rescue Off-Roader60302 Wildlife Rescue Operation60305 Car Transporter60306 Shopping Street60307 Wildlife Rescue Camp60308 Seaside Police and Fire Mission60309 Selfie Stunt Bike60310 Chicken stunt Bike60311 Fire Stunt Bike60322 Race Car60323 Stunt Plane60326 Picnic in the Park60328 Beach Lifeguard Station60329 School Day

LEGO Art sets retiring in 2022

21226 Art Project – Create Together31201 Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests31202 Disney’s Mickey Mouse

LEGO Friends sets retiring in 2022

41390 Andrea’s Car & Stage41393 Baking Competition41395 Friendship Bus41433 Party Boat41439 Cat Grooming Car41441 Horse Training and Trailer41442 Vet Clinic Rescue Buggy41443 Olivia’s Electric Car41444 Heartlake City Organic Café41448 Heartlake City Movie Theater41449 Andrea’s Family House41450 Heartlake City Shopping Mall41668 Emma’s Fashion Cube41669 Mia’s Soccer Cube41671 Andrea’s Swimming Cube41677 Forest Waterfall41679 Forest House41681 Forest Camper Van and Sailboat41682 Heartlake City School41683 Forest Horseback Riding Center41684 Heartlake City Grand Hotel41685 Magical Funfair Roller Coaster41686 Magical Acrobatics41687 Magical Funfair Stalls41688 Magical Caravan41689 Magical Ferris Wheel and Slide41691 Doggy Day Care41693 Surfer Beachfront41694 Pet Clinic Ambulance41695 Pet Clinic41697 Turtle Protection Vehicle41698 Pet Playground41700 Beach Glamping41701 Street Food Market41702 Canal Houseboat41709 Vacation Beach House

LEGO BrickHeadz sets retiring in 2022

40367 Lady Liberty40420 Gru, Stuart and Otto40441 Shorthair Cats40442 Goldfish40443 Budgie40466 Chinese New Year Pandas40480 Ginger Tabby40496 Voldemort, Nagini & Bellatrix40543 St. Bernard40544 French Bulldog40548 Spice Girls Tribute40549 Demogorgon & Eleven40552 Buzz Lightyear40559 Road Runner & Wile E. Coyote

LEGO DOTS sets retiring in 2022

41935 Lots of DOTS41936 Pencil Holder41937 Multi Pack – Summer Vibes41938 Creative Designer Box41939 Bag Tag Dragon41940 Bag Tag Unicorn41942 Into the Deep Bracelets with Charms41943 Gamer Bracelet with Charms41944 Candy Kitty Bracelet & Bag Tag41945 Neon Tiger Bracelet & Bag Tag41946 Extra DOTS – Series 641949 Bag Tags Mega Pack – Messaging41952 Big Message Board

LEGO Minecraft sets retiring in 2022

21158 The Panda Nursery21155 The Creeper Mine21160 The Illager Raid21161 The Crafting Box 3.021164 The Coral Reef21165 The Bee Farm21167 The Trading Post21168 The Warped Forest21169 The First Adventure21171 The Horse Stable21173 The Sky Tower21174 The Modern Treehouse21176 The Jungle Abomination

LEGO Minions sets retiring in 2022

40511 Minions Kung Fu Training75546 Minions in Gru’s Lab75547 Minion Pilot in Training75550 Minions Kung Fu Battle75551 Brick-built Minions and their Lair

LEGO Seasonal sets retiring in 2022