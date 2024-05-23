While cats are cuddly, cute and oh so adorable, did you know they are also highly intelligent as a species?

It is easy to understand why people get so obsessed with these beautiful creatures. After all, they have been worshipped for centuries.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are wondering which cat breeds are most intelligent, you will find some are brighter than others.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the smartest cat breeds on the globe, according to cat experts The Spruce Pets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Cornish Rex This distinctive cat breed is one of the friendliest breeds around - and has even been compared to a dog! A Devon Rex's long toes enable them to explore their curiosity by opening doors and cupboards. Sneeky. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Burmese The Burmese breed is very engaged, while remaining full of energy. They tend to enjoy being socials and thrive with company. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Savannah Energetic and playful, the Savanna breed requires stimulation and space. They get easily bored, as they look for something new to jump on - or off! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Siamese Curious, and very vocal, the Siamese breed of cat is one of the most well known on the globe. They love to stay active in order to keep their clever little brains active. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales