Gillian Dalgliesh Pic: David Ho

“I’m going to count to ten, and when I get to eight, you’ll open your eyes”.

I’m coming round, after a hypnotherapy session with Edinburgh’s Gillian Dalgliesh. She led me into a state of deep relaxation, involving descending a staircase, and placing my negative thoughts on a white chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surprisingly, they were vividly represented, in my subconscious mind, as a human brain, which is rather unexpectedly gross.

It’s a strange sensation, being hypnotised, but I could be in no better hands, as I recline on a comfy chair.

I imagine a warm blanket, draping over my body, and I’m ready for her suggestions. She uses computer analogies to suggest that I reboot my system and get rid of all the bumph that doesn't serve me. Instead, we upload a new package of va-va-voom, confidence and general fabulousness. Count me in.

Dalgliesh specialises in techniques for improving eating habits, and even has a book out, called Weight Loss Without Willpower, which has flown to the top of the Amazon charts. However, she also deals with other problems, like anxiety, depression, or phobias. Usually, one session will suffice.

On my visit, I have 90 minutes to help deal with long term situational anxiety. It usually rears its head when I’m away from home, or planning a trip, which isn’t much fun as holiday season approaches.

Dalgliesh helps me get to the root of my feelings on the matter, and what I want to achieve.

She also deploys a bit of EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing), which involves moving her fingers from side to side, while I follow them with my eyes and think about certain images.

Will it help? I don’t know yet. Still, I feel ridiculously chilled after one session, and hopeful that something might have been tweaked in that stubborn brain of mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad