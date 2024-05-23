When a kitten is first born, seeing their cute small faces responding to the world around them is absolutely adorable, however, some cats remain full of energy even as adults.

Each cat coming with its own needs and personal traits, different breeds often share very similar characteristics and if you have a big home. However, you may want to adopt a cat with lots of energy so they can run about until their hearts are content.

But which cat breeds are known to be the most energetic and fastest that can zoom from room to room?

Here are 9 of the fastest cat breeds on the planet, according to VetStreet.

1 . Siamese The Siamese cat breed is better known for being a chatter box but they are also full of running and love to play.

2 . Ocicat These sociable cats are fast and agile, the Ocicat is one of the most energetic cats around and were bred from Abyssinians, Siamese and American Shorthairs.

3 . Manx One of the cutest breeds on the planet, the Manx is also packed with energy and an ability to leap and climb around the home!

4 . Abyssinian The beautiful Abyssinian cat breed is absolute packed with energy and loves to run and play. Not only that, the Abyssinian is also very intelligent and enjoys puzzle based games.