Here are 10 cute names for your new pet cat. Cr. Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 cute names for your new pet cat. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 cute names for your new pet cat. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro

Funny Cat Names 2024: Here are 10 hilarious names to call a cat in 2024

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jan 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 21:32 BST

Here are 10 names that are some of the funniest pet names ever.

Sure, you could call your cat a name that is cute - but how about calling your cat a name that is hilarious AND adorable?

Finding a name that suits your cat can be pretty tough. Some prefer the popular, standard names such as Luna but others want something a little different – something with a little bit more pizzazz.

Some cat names are so inventive they impressive and hilarious in equal measure. Either way, these will make your kitty stand out from the crowd.

So if you’re looking for a cat name that will raise a smile and suit your little friend’s nature perfectly, try one these 10 cute and funny cat names.

The ultimate "it girl" of the 1920s - and who doesn't want a cat with a bit of sass?

1. Zelda Fitzgerald

The ultimate "it girl" of the 1920s - and who doesn't want a cat with a bit of sass? Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter.

2. Sinead O'Collar

Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Say hello to my little...kitty cat!

3. Al Pawcino

Say hello to my little...kitty cat! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo...

4. Florence and the Meowchine

Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo... Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NatureCats