Sure, you could call your cat a name that is cute - but how about calling your cat a name that is hilarious AND adorable?

Finding a name that suits your cat can be pretty tough. Some prefer the popular, standard names such as Luna but others want something a little different – something with a little bit more pizzazz.

Some cat names are so inventive they impressive and hilarious in equal measure. Either way, these will make your kitty stand out from the crowd.

So if you’re looking for a cat name that will raise a smile and suit your little friend’s nature perfectly, try one these 10 cute and funny cat names.

1 . Zelda Fitzgerald The ultimate "it girl" of the 1920s - and who doesn't want a cat with a bit of sass?

2 . Sinead O'Collar Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter.

3 . Al Pawcino Say hello to my little...kitty cat!

4 . Florence and the Meowchine Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo...