Simply one of the world’s most treasured animals. Cats are easy to be addicted to and simple to love.
Each cat coming with its own needs and personal traits, different breeds often share very similar characteristics and if you have a big home. However, you may want to adopt a cat with lots of energy so they can run about until their hearts are content.
But which cat breeds are known to be the most energetic and fastest that can zoom from room to room?
Here are 9 of the fastest cat breeds on the planet, according to VetStreet.