It can be a trying time for dogs – and their owners – when the storm clouds start to gather.

Some dogs react badly to thunderstorms.

There are a number of reasons why thunderstorms can stress dogs out – including sensing the accompanying changes in air pressure, suffering static shocks, hearing the low-frequency rumbling of thunder and becoming confused about the flashes of lightning.

Signs that they are stressed can include shaking, trembling, hiding under furniture and panting.

Even the most confident and happy go lucky of dogs can be affected by a very loud thunderstorm.

Adem Fehmi, dog behaviourist with pet food experts Barking Heads, has shared his top tips to help your dog settle if one occurs.

Here’s what he had to say.

Be prepared

Make sure you keep an eye on the weather forecast, whether this be via the news, online, or even a weather app so that you can be prepared for what is to come. You can then follow the advice below.

Exercise your dog well and exercise them well before the storm is forecast

As mentioned previously, a well exercised dog is more likely to rest and settle than a dog with unspent energy that can turn into anxious energy. If you exercise your dog early, well in advance of the forecast thunderstorm, you are also less likely to encounter the storm whilst you are out, which could worry your dog or cause them to develop a phobia.

Remain calm

Avoid making a big fuss about noise as this can unintentionally send a signal to your dog that there is something to be afraid of when in fact, we want to be helping our dog to understand that there is nothing to fear.

Set up a safe and inviting area for your dog

Close windows as well as curtains or blinds before the storm starts and keep your dog as far away as possible from the thunderstorm – the less they can see and hear the better.

Play calming music

Music can drown out or at least soften the sound of the thunderstorm. I like to play Classic music loudly until I am sure the storm has passed.

Distractions

Distract your dog by playing games with them or offering them a long-lasting chew or fun food dispensing toy to tuck into. Keep the distractions positive and begin to play with them or give a chew or toy before the storm can be heard or seen. If your dog is already fearful, they are much less likely to accept a food toy or chew from you, and they may not be able to embark on a game they might usually find enjoyable due to their level of anxiety. If you start your distractions before they become fearful you are more likely to prevent fear and anxiety from developing.

Head to the vet

