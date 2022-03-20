By tomorrow, the north of Scotland will bask in double the temperature forecast for Greek capital Athens.

A large area of high pressure over Denmark is turning continental weather on its head, its clockwise wind flow bringing snow to Turkey and heat to the Highlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this system in place at least until next weekend, it means that Scotland can expect warm, dry, and bright conditions before the clocks go forward by an hour next Sunday.

People flocked to Edinburgh's Portobello Beach to enjoy the sun

Following a weekend of warm weather north of the Border, Annie Shuttleworth of the Met Office said: “We are seeing a significant area of high pressure over Denmark, which is not going anywhere soon.

“The clockwise direction means that polar air is being dragged into southern and eastern Europe and then we find ourselves on the receiving end of air from the Mediterranean.

“Even when this happens, you can usually see fronts ingressing at the edge of the high pressure system but that’s just not happening.

“As things stand, the fine weather we are enjoying now should extend into next weekend.”

Kayakers make the most of the good weather yesterday off Portobello, Edinburgh.

Yesterday, the Wester Ross hamlet of Kinlochewe was the warmest place in the UK for the second day in a row, albeit down from the 20C (68F) it recorded on Saturday, to 14C (57F). Many beach fronts and parks throughout Scotland were packed with families enjoying a day of sunshine.

The strong winds which have accompanied the spring heatwave managed to disrupt some ferry services on the west coast. The Cal Mac ferry MV Clansman from Uig on Skye was unable to berth at Lochmaddy on North Uist because of high winds yesterday morning, thereby cancelling the return journey later in the day.

There was a 30-minute wait for drivers hoping to cross from Largs to Millport in Ayrshire due to the sheer volume of traffic.