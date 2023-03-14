3 . Avoid grit salt roads and pathways

If you can, avoid roads, pathways and driveways with grit salt. If it gets into their paws, it can cause irritation and discomfort, especially if it becomes compacted with snow. Be sure to wipe their paws as soon as you get in, especially if you think your dog has walked on grit before they attempt to clean themselves. Salt grit contains harmful chemicals and, if ingested, is extremely hazardous and in some cases can cause sodium toxicity, so stick to parks and rural locations instead. Photo: Canva/Getty Images