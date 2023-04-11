Now that the harsh winter weather is behind us, and the first few signs of spring are starting to peek through, we are all excited to get back outside with our dogs.

The warmer days of spring are just around the corner - but present some hazards for our four-legged friends.

In order for us to truly enjoy the brighter weather, we need to keep our pets safe from potential spring hazards.With the trees blossoming and fresh flowers blooming, spring might seem like the safest time to let your dog stretch their legs, but there are dangers still lurking - and many of them are much harder to spot than some of those wintertime hazards.

To give you a helping hand, the pet experts at tails.com have shared some of the biggest hazards our beloved hounds face during the spring season and how you can protect your pup from them.

Here’s what they had to say.

Spring Flowers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While spring is a beautiful time of the year, the changing of the seasons brings with it a change in foliage and seasonal items growing that you should be wary of around your dog. When our four-legged friends are exploring outside, they use their noses and mouths to investigate their surroundings. For this reason, it is important to stay vigilant and make sure they avoid coming into contact with any harmful plants. Some of the common spring flowers can be harmful to your dogs include daffodils, ivy, foxgloves, hyacinths, lilies, and tulips. Digesting any of these plants may cause your dog to experience nasty symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea and excessive drooling.

Fallen Fruit

As well as fresh flowers, the changing of season can also bring about a new flurry of fruits. Some fruits that contain stones, such as plums, peaches and cherries can be fatal to your dog. Even apples can be dangerous for your dog when digested. Particularly the cores or stones of fallen fruit which can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, dizziness and hyperventilation should your dog digest them. If you have any fruit trees in your garden, such as an apple tree, be sure to pick up any fallen fruit before your dog does. Your dog could have a toxic reaction to the alcohol produced by fermented fruit, which can lead to vomiting and illness.

Stinging Plants and Insects

Dogs are naturally curious creatures and introducing themselves to interesting new plants and animals is one of their favourite things to do when outside. However, there are several common species of plants and insects that come with a built-in stinging defence system, which could cause your dog harm. Despite their thick coats, dogs can still feel pain from a stinging nettle, and they will find it just as irritating as we do. Likewise, your dog is just as capable of experiencing the nasty sting of a bee or a wasp too - but that should only happen if your dog is bothering these insects. Dogs are naturally greedy creatures and it’s not uncommon for them to try and eat stinging nettles. If they do digest stinging nettles then the symptoms you need to look out for are vomiting, diarrhoea and pawing around the mouth.

Slugs and Snails

There are other creatures that you need to watch out for around your dog, since after a spell of springtime showers, your local pathways will be busy with snails and slugs - something which may be of interest to your curious pup. Not only can these creatures do damage to the vegetation in your garden, but they can also carry lungworm, which is a parasite that lives in the blood vessels of the lungs and heart. Dogs can become infected when they start sniffing around damp areas where there are lots of slugs and snails. The greatest risk of infection comes when a dog directly digests a slug or a snail, but infections can also occur if these molluscs have crawled into your dog’s water bowl, or even just by licking the trail of slime they leave behind. If left undiagnosed or untreated, then lungworm can prove to be fatal, so do not hesitate to contact your vet if you suspect your dog has come into contact with a slug or a snail.

Parasites

Harmful parasites such as fleas and ticks can be a hazard for your dog all year round, but spring is a time of year that you need to be particularly vigilant, since the arrival of the new season also brings about the arrival of a fresh swarm of parasitic creatures. As the weather gets warmer, it creates the ideal environment for fleas to hatch their eggs, so if your dog winds up catching fleas in the spring, it could quickly turn into an infestation as these creatures breed quickly. For this reason, it is worth regularly checking your dog’s coat for fleas during the spring months, even if they are not displaying any signs such as excessive scratching.

Weed Killer

If the return of spring also sees you getting back outdoors for a spot of much-needed gardening, you need to be conscious of the chemicals that you will be using. The majority of weed killers and fertilisers that are used in everyday gardening contain chemicals that can be toxic to our pets. One example of these sorts of chemicals is glyphosate which works by targeting actively growing plants and is generally effective at keeping weeds at bay, however when a dog ingests glyphosate - often through sniffing or eating recently sprayed grass - it can cause difficulties with their breathing and heart rate. If you do suspect that your dog has come in contact with weed killer, then do not hesitate to get in contact with your vet.

Pollen