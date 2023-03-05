Winter Dog Walks: Here are 10 expert tips on exercising your loving dog this winter - including indoor options for Labrador Retriever 🐕
Some dogs love winter walks, but for some pets exercising in the winter months can be challenging.
Plenty of us decided to welcome four-legged friends into our in the last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – so plenty of households will be enjoying their first winter with their new family member.
Despite the cold weather, it’s important to maintain an exercise routine for your dog to keep them happy and healthy particularly since over the winter months joint stiffness in pets can appear more prominently.
Regular exercise helps to keep joints mobile as well as preventing any weight gain which can add pressure to joints.
To help keep your pooch moving in the winter months, here are 10 top tips from pet health experts nutravet.
