1 . Walking your dog in cold weather

If your pooch is still happy to head out on winter walks, be sure to wrap up warm and if needed use a doggy coat to keep them cosy. On darker nights and morning, also be sure to wear bright or reflective clothing and walk your dog in well-lit areas. Avoid icy roads and pavements and clean your dog’s paws when you get home to remove and ice, salt or grit which may cause irritation.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images