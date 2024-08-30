For the pups taking part in the world’s biggest dog show there is one prize that’s the Holy Grail of the canine world – Crufts Best in Show.

Introduced in 1928, the first winner was a Greyhound called Primley Sceptre, owned by Herbert Whitley who found further fame after founding Devon’s Paignton Zoo.

Since then the English Cocker Spaniel is the breed with most success in the competition, winning seven rosettes, followed by the Irish Setter, Standard Poodle and Welsh Terrier, with four wins apiece.

Here are the 18 perfect pooches who have been awarded the sought-after trophy since 2005.