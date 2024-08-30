Four of the recent Crufts Best in Show winners.Four of the recent Crufts Best in Show winners.
Crufts Winners: Here are the last 18 adorable dogs to be crowned Best in Show 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 23rd Feb 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 15:23 BST
It’s the prize that every show dog owner dreams of winning at the world’s most famous show.

For the pups taking part in the world’s biggest dog show there is one prize that’s the Holy Grail of the canine world – Crufts Best in Show.

Introduced in 1928, the first winner was a Greyhound called Primley Sceptre, owned by Herbert Whitley who found further fame after founding Devon’s Paignton Zoo.

Since then the English Cocker Spaniel is the breed with most success in the competition, winning seven rosettes, followed by the Irish Setter, Standard Poodle and Welsh Terrier, with four wins apiece.

Here are the 18 perfect pooches who have been awarded the sought-after trophy since 2005.

The last Best in Show winner of Crufts, in 2023, was Orca - a Lagotto Romagnolo who had already won the gundog group. He's pictured with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and is owned by Sabina Zdunić Šinković and Ante Lučin from Croatia.

1. 2023: Orca

The last Best in Show winner of Crufts, in 2023, was Orca - a Lagotto Romagnolo who had already won the gundog group. He's pictured with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and is owned by Sabina Zdunić Šinković and Ante Lučin from Croatia. Photo: Christopher Furlong

