Here are the 9 breeds of fastest cat on the planet. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats That Run Fast: Here are 9 breeds of funny cats that are known to be speedy - including the gorgeous Manx cat

These 9 breeds of brilliant cat are said to be the fastest breeds in the world.
By Graham Falk
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:50 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT

Adding a new animal to your home is one of the most important things you can do, especially if you’re adopting a cat.

One of the most loved animals on the planet, each cat comes with its own needs and personal traits, though different breeds often share very similar characteristics and if you have a big home, you may want to adopt a cat with lots of energy so they can run about until their hearts are content.

But which cat breeds are known to be the fastest and can zoom from room to room?

Here are 9 of the fastest cat breeds on the planet, according to VetStreet.

The Siamese cat breed is better known for being a chatter box but they are also full of running and love to play.

1. Siamese

The Siamese cat breed is better known for being a chatter box but they are also full of running and love to play. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

These sociable cats are fast and agile, the Ocicat is one of the most energetic cats around and were bred from Abyssinians, Siamese and American Shorthairs.

2. Ocicat

These sociable cats are fast and agile, the Ocicat is one of the most energetic cats around and were bred from Abyssinians, Siamese and American Shorthairs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

One of the cutest breeds on the planet, the Manx is also packed with energy and an ability to leap and climb around the home!

3. Manx

One of the cutest breeds on the planet, the Manx is also packed with energy and an ability to leap and climb around the home! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The beautiful Abyssinian cat breed is absolute packed with energy and loves to run and play. Not only that, the Abyssinian is also very intelligent and enjoys puzzle based games.

4. Abyssinian

The beautiful Abyssinian cat breed is absolute packed with energy and loves to run and play. Not only that, the Abyssinian is also very intelligent and enjoys puzzle based games. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

