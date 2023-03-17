Biggest towns in Scotland: Here are the 21 largest Scottish towns by population - from Paisley to Newton Mearns
Scotland’s cities may grab the headlines, but many of the country’s towns hold their own in terms of population, history and things to do.
There is no strict legal definition of what constitutes a town in Scotland, with different local authorities using different metrics to define them over the years.
It’s certainly not the case the towns are always smaller than cities – a total of 12 towns are home to more people than Scotland’s smallest city of Stirling.
Meanwhile, the Highland settlement of Dingwall is classed as a town, even though it has a population smaller than the village of Bishopton (whose suffix would suggest it was a town).
These 21 places are definitely towns though – and are the largest in Scotland by population.