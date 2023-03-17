All Sections
What towns do you think are the biggest in Scotland?

Biggest towns in Scotland: Here are the 21 largest Scottish towns by population - from Paisley to Newton Mearns

Scotland’s cities may grab the headlines, but many of the country’s towns hold their own in terms of population, history and things to do.

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:04 GMT

There is no strict legal definition of what constitutes a town in Scotland, with different local authorities using different metrics to define them over the years.

It’s certainly not the case the towns are always smaller than cities – a total of 12 towns are home to more people than Scotland’s smallest city of Stirling.

Meanwhile, the Highland settlement of Dingwall is classed as a town, even though it has a population smaller than the village of Bishopton (whose suffix would suggest it was a town).

These 21 places are definitely towns though – and are the largest in Scotland by population.

With a population of 77,270, Paisley in Renfrewshire is Scotland's largest town. It's Scotland's 5th largest settlement overall after the cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

1. Paisley

With a population of 77,270, Paisley in Renfrewshire is Scotland's largest town. It's Scotland's 5th largest settlement overall after the cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

With a population of 75,310 the Sout Lanarkshire town of East Kilbride is the sixth biggest settlement in Scotland and the second largest village. It was designated the country's first new town in 1947.

2. East Kilbride

With a population of 75,310 the Sout Lanarkshire town of East Kilbride is the sixth biggest settlement in Scotland and the second largest village. It was designated the country's first new town in 1947.

The West Lothian town of Livingston has a population of 56,840.

3. Livingston

The West Lothian town of Livingston has a population of 56,840.

The South Lanarkshire town of Hamilton has a population of 54,480.

4. Hamilton

The South Lanarkshire town of Hamilton has a population of 54,480.

