Series 16 of the show that sees comedians challenged to complete a host of strange tasks is about to get underway – but will any of them bag a bigger single episode points haul than these contestants?

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Along with the 15 series proper, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘New Year Treat’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes.

The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.

Each episode has five tasks so you would presume that there would be a maximum of 25 points up for grands – but with a convoluted pointing system, bonus points, and sudden rule changes from the Taskmaster himself, there can be more or less.

So, we thought we’d take a look at the famous faces who have has the most successful single episodes – winning up to 30 points.

For the purposes of this list we have restricted it to the 75 celebrities who have appeared on the 15 completed full series of the show – one-off special episodes don’t count.

We will update it (if anybody is good enough) with the series 16 contestants after the final episode has aired.

Here are the 11 top single episode stars.

1 . Dara Ó Briain Former Mock The Week host Dara Ó Briain is the joint highest single episode points scorer in Taskmaster history. He amassed a grand total of 30 in episode 2 of series 14.

2 . Katherine Ryan Multi-talented Canadian comedian, writer and actress Katherine Ryan is the only other contestant to have reached 30 points. She managed the feat in episode three of season two.

3 . Sophie Duker Third place goes to Sophie Duker, who scored an impressive 28 points in episode seven of series 13.