A total of 16 names have made it into the top 100 most popular names in Scotland every single year since records began in the 1970s.

The analysis by name label manufacturer, mynametags.com, also demonstrates a growing trend for shortened names as given names, with Jamie and John both making the list.

In fact, the name ‘John’ has consistently ranked higher in the charts than its more formal derivative ‘Jonathan’ since the 1970s.

A total of 15 boys’ names made the list, compared to just one girl’s name, suggesting that parents are more daring in their choices for baby girls.

In fact, 338 different girls’ names appeared in the top 100 of each year between 1974 and 2021, compared to just 244 boys’ names, with the list of top girls’ names changing considerably each decade – for example, Nicola, Karen, and Claire dominated the charts in the 1970s, before being replaced by the likes of Laura, Rebecca, and Amy in the early ‘90s.

Here, in alphabetical order, are the names that have never gone out of fashion.

1 . Adam The name Andrew comes from the Hebrew word 'adamah' and means "son of the red earth". In the Bible, Adam was the first man created by god.

2 . Alexander The name Alexander is a Latin variant of the Greek name Alexandros, which means 'defender of men'.

3 . Andrew Frequently shortened to Andy or Drew, Andrew is derived from the Greek name Andreas, and means 'manly, brave, strong and courageous'.