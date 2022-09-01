American Show Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that have won most Westminster Best in Show titles - including the loving Scottish Terrier 🐶
It’s the biggest and more prestigious dog show in the USA - and history has taught us that some breeds have a better chance of winning the big prize than others.
The 146th edition of the celebration of everything canine took place recently at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York.
Nearly 3,500 dogs took part in America’s answer to Crufts, with Trumpet becoming the first Bloodhound to win the Best in Show title.
While Trumpet made history at the second oldest continuous sporting event in the USA after the Kentucky Derby, other breeds are more used to topping the podium and winning that sought after rosette.
Here are the breeds of dog that have received Westminster’s highest accolade the most times.
Read more:
