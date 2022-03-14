Baxer the Flat-Coated Retriever landed the Best in Show title just hours after winning the Gundog Group during the final day of the competition at the Birmingham NEC.

He beat six other finalists, including a Poodle called Waffle who took the runner-up spot.

And he seemed to be delighted to recieve the hotly-contested rosette – which he immediately attempted to eat.

Owner Patrick Oware, from Oslo said: “He’s just a fantastic dog. I don’t have any words, it’s just amazing.

“I am really proud of him. It’s just a true credit to his breeders.”

After the award ceremony Crufts presenter Clare Balding said: “I can see the tears running down your cheeks. Give Baxer a good kiss, he’ll give you a lick back.”

Baxer was one of over 20,000 pups of all shapes and sizes that flocked to the event as it was held for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Baxer the Flat-Coated Retriever with handler Patrick Oware after winning Best in Show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC). Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. PA Photo. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Best in Show winners receive a cash prize of £100, along with a replica of the solid silver Crufts Keddall Memorial Trophy.

Meanwhile, a team of Newfoundlands belonging to Leicestershire paramedic Pete Lewin won the Kennel Club Hero Dog award in recognition of their work to help de-stress people afraid of open-water swimming.

Here are the full results from Crufts:

Best In Show winner

Utility Group winner Waffle a Toy Poodle who came second in Best in Show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC). Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Winner: Flat Coated Retriever, Almanza Backseat Driver, known as Baxer (Ms R & Mr P Ulin & Oware)

Reserve: Toy Poodle, Afterglow Agent Orange, known as Waffle (Mr T, Mr J, Mrs S & Mr J Isherwood, Lynn, Stone & Shaw)

Day 1 Pastoral group winner

Winner: Border Collie, Etched in Sand by The Lake, known as Lenor (Miss Sólyom)

Reserve: Welsh Corgi (Pembroke), Penliath Bill Me Later (Mrs C B & Miss N L Blance)

Day 1 Working group winner

Winner: Siberian Husky, Siberiadrift Keep The Love for Zimavolk, known as Akela (Miss J Allen)

Reserve: Alaskan Malamute, Black Star del Biagio (G Biagiotti)

Day 2 Hound group winner

Winner: Greyhound, Ina's Fashion Desirable, known as Aya (Mrs I Koulermou)

Reserve: Whippet, Creme Anglaise's Irish Cream (Mr J W & Mr K Akerboom & Van Der Schaaf)

Day 2 Terrier group winner

Winner: Irish Terrier, Turith Adonis, known as Donnie (Mr J & Mr A Averis & Barker)

Reserve: Lakeland Terrier, Northcote's Isn't That The Way (Mr F W Schoeneberg)

Day 3 Toy group winner

Winner: Toy Poodle, Afterglow Agent Orange, known as Waffle (Mr T, Mr J, Mrs S & Mr J Isherwood, Lynn, Stone & Shaw)

Reserve: Chow Chow, Elvis The Amazing Boy del Tassino to Loyjean (Mr W Mcnaught)

Day 3 Utility group winner

Winner: Yorkshire Terrier, Royal Precious Jp's F4 Conan (Mrs Obana), known as Conan

Reserve: Pomeranian, Tiny Fellow's U Got The Look (Miss C & Mr T Kristoffersen & Losen)

Day 4 Gundog group winner

Winner: Flat Coated Retriever, Almanza Backseat Driver, known as Baxer (Ms R & Mr P Ulin & Oware)

Reserve: Irish Setter, Gwendariff Come Fly with Me (Mrs D Stewart-Ritchie)

