Dolphin Watching in Scotland: 9 Beautiful Scottish places where we find cute Dolphins
If you have ever wanted to watch Dolphins in the wild then Scotland is an excellent choice as many hotspots for Dolphin spotting are scattered all over the nation.
“More than a quarter of the world’s whale, dolphin and porpoise species have been recorded in Hebridean seas, making this an area of global importance for cetaceans.”
This fact comes from the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust and it speaks to just how special Scotland is as a place where all forms of wildlife (including aquatic) thrive - hence why David Attenborough spoke so highly of it.
That said, most Scots when asked for recommended Scottish sites to watch Dolphins would instantly point to Chanonry Point on the East Coast and, while it’s an excellent choice, it can be overrun by tourists.
Here are 9 recommended Dolphin spotting sites in Scotland and the species of Dolphin you can expect to find there.