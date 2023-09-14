Dolphin Watching in Scotland: 9 Beautiful Scottish places where we find cute Dolphins

2 . Fort George, Ardersier

Fort George is an impressive 18th-century fortress located to the north-east of Inverness near Ardersier. While it is only 1000 metres away from Chanonry Point across the Moray Firth, this makes for a land journey of 25 miles. That said, Fort George is an excellent spot to see the Moray Dolphins although you will need to pay the fort’s entrance fee.