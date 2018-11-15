Outlander star Sam Heughan: is he Scottish, is he married and is he making any public appearances?

Season four of popular drama Outlander has recently made its appearance on TV and fans of the show already can't get enough of the latest time travelling exploits, adventure and romantic entanglements.

But, for some viewers, the most exciting aspect of the show's long-awaited return to screens is the chance to watch popular actor Sam Heughan back in action as lead character, Jamie Fraser.

Who is Sam Heughan?

Sam Heughan is a Scottish actor from Balmaclellan, Dumfries and Galloway, in Scotland.

He studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (now called The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) in Glasgow, graduating in 2003.

What else has he starred in?

His first television appearance was in the mini-series drama Island at War, before going on to star in several episodes of Scottish soap opera River City, and later in Midsomer Murders and Doctors.

The actor also has several film credits to his name, including television films A Very British Sex Scandal and A Princess for Christmas.

Most recently he appeared in Hollywood film The Spy Who Dumped Me, alongside Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Justin Theroux.

Is Sam Heughan married?

The 38 year old actor is not currently married, but his relationship status has been under much speculation over the years.

While Heughan hasn't confirmed it, he is rumoured to be dating fellow actor and long-time friend, Amy Shiels.

Shiels, who is known for her role as Candice in Twin Peaks, has been friends with Heughan for more than 10 years, causing fans to speculate that the pair are now a couple.

Heughan has also been linked to 30 year old actress MacKenzie Mauzy, who he dated in 2017. The pair were photographed together at a number of red carpet events earlier this year, although the current status of their relationship is unknown.

Will he be making any public appearances?

Fans who can't get enough of Heughan on screen currently have the unique opportunity to bag a date with the actor in Scotland.

The Outlander star is on the hunt for someone to accompany him to the My Peak Challenge gala next year, where you will get to stay in a four star hotel, travel in a horse-drawn carriage and spend an evening in a beautiful castle.

Founded by Sam Heughan, My Peak Challenge is a global movement dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier, happier and more balanced lives, alongside raising funds to change lives.

To enter, simply visit the Omaze website where you will be asked to make a donation (of between $10 and $5,000) for a chance to win.

Your donation will go toward supporting the Bloodwise and Marie Curie charities.