Win a date with Outlander star Sam Heughan

If you’re a fan of Outlander and its star Sam Heughan, who plays the popular male lead of Jamie Fraser, then this is your perfect chance to bag a date with the Scottish actor.

Heughan is looking for a date to the My Peak Challenge gala, and one lucky winner will get to be his companion to the annual event.

Founded by Sam Heughan, My Peak Challenge is a global movement dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier, happier and more balanced lives, alongside raising funds to change lives.

What does the date involve?

You and a guest of your choice will be flown to Scotland (unless you live there already) and put up in a four star hotel, where Sam will pick you up in a horse-drawn carriage and whisk you away to a beautiful Scottish castle. There, you’ll have a chance to bond over a drink or two.

You’ll then enter the castle’s ballroom together, where the annual My Peak Challenge gala will be held, and celebrate the charity together. You’ll also get to sit next to Sam at the gala.

You will also be able to join in on other gala events, like a personal training session with Sam’s trainer and a scenic hike in the Scottish countryside.

How do I apply?

To apply simply visit the Omaze website and click the ‘enter now’ button.

You’ll then be asked to make a donation (of between $10 and $5,000) in order to enter into the competition, with the hopes of winning a date with Sam. The more you donate, the more chance you have of winning.

A signed headshot of Sam and a signed Outlander script are also up for grabs.

Your donation will go toward My Peak Challenge’s chosen charities for 2018, which are Bloodwise and Marie Curie.

Bloodwise works to beat blood cancer and support those living with it, while Marie Curie provides hands-on care to terminally ill patients and their families.

As Omaze is an American-run company, donations are in dollars, but UK residents can still enter.

You must be at least 18 years old to win. The winner will be chosen through a random selection process by Omaze or its representative.