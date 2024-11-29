Some of the gifts people don't want to see in their stockings.Some of the gifts people don't want to see in their stockings.
Some of the gifts people don't want to see in their stockings. | Canva/Getty Images

Worst Christmas Presents 2024: Here are the 10 gifts nobody wants in their stocking - including socks

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:02 BST

A new study has identified which festive gifts are likely to be unwelcome.

With Christmas around the corner, half of Brits are expecting to receive a present they will not like.

Research from card company thortful found that the UK spends a whopping £1.5 billion every year on unwanted gifts.

Two thirds of us (66 percent) are considering moving to buying more experience based gifts to save on the waste of physical products.

However, if you are a buyer, don’t expect to find out that your gift is wasted as nearly seven in ten (69 percent) of Brits say that they would never let on that they didn’t like a present.

And a third (30 percent) say they are completely used to pretending to like gifts they dislike.

However, five percent do admit that they’ve lived through the awkward moment when a loved one found a present they’d given them in the bin.

A third (33 percent) say they would rather not receive a present at all than have something they find underwhelming, while four in ten (43 percent) admit they would prefer to receive a thoughtful, heartfelt Christmas card rather than a gift that felt impersonal.

Pip Heywood, Managing Director at thortful, said: “A meaningful message can often mean more than a last-minute, impulse purchase. Our research shows we’re a sentimental nation that appreciates a heartfelt message over wasted presents. This Christmas, we are encouraging more thoughtful, meaningful connections across the nation.”

Here are the worst 10 gifts,

The UK's least-wanted present is bubble bath. Best strike that off your Christmas list or expect your loved one to be underwhelmed.

1. Bubble Bath

The UK's least-wanted present is bubble bath. Best strike that off your Christmas list or expect your loved one to be underwhelmed.

Think that people like bath bombs more than bubble bath? You're right - but not by much. They are the second most unappreciated gift.

2. Bath Bombs

Think that people like bath bombs more than bubble bath? You're right - but not by much. They are the second most unappreciated gift.

Everyone loves a pair of novelty socks, right? Wrong.

3. Socks

Everyone loves a pair of novelty socks, right? Wrong.

Literally nobody needs another mug with a 'witty' slogan on it for Christmas.

4. Slogan mug

Literally nobody needs another mug with a 'witty' slogan on it for Christmas.

