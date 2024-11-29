With Christmas around the corner, half of Brits are expecting to receive a present they will not like.

Research from card company thortful found that the UK spends a whopping £1.5 billion every year on unwanted gifts.

Two thirds of us (66 percent) are considering moving to buying more experience based gifts to save on the waste of physical products.

However, if you are a buyer, don’t expect to find out that your gift is wasted as nearly seven in ten (69 percent) of Brits say that they would never let on that they didn’t like a present.

And a third (30 percent) say they are completely used to pretending to like gifts they dislike.

However, five percent do admit that they’ve lived through the awkward moment when a loved one found a present they’d given them in the bin.

A third (33 percent) say they would rather not receive a present at all than have something they find underwhelming, while four in ten (43 percent) admit they would prefer to receive a thoughtful, heartfelt Christmas card rather than a gift that felt impersonal.

Pip Heywood, Managing Director at thortful, said: “A meaningful message can often mean more than a last-minute, impulse purchase. Our research shows we’re a sentimental nation that appreciates a heartfelt message over wasted presents. This Christmas, we are encouraging more thoughtful, meaningful connections across the nation.”

Here are the worst 10 gifts,

1 . Bubble Bath The UK's least-wanted present is bubble bath. Best strike that off your Christmas list or expect your loved one to be underwhelmed.

2 . Bath Bombs Think that people like bath bombs more than bubble bath? You're right - but not by much. They are the second most unappreciated gift.

3 . Socks Everyone loves a pair of novelty socks, right? Wrong.

4 . Slogan mug Literally nobody needs another mug with a 'witty' slogan on it for Christmas.