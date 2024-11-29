The Coca-Cola truck is on its festive tour. | Contributed

The iconic festive vehicle is coming to Scotland

The build-up to Christmas has officially started - with Coca-Cola’s iconic festive truck on it’s traditional tour of the UK.

The vehicular star of the famous ‘Holidays are Coming’ advert attracts thousands of people every year, with its festive message ‘The World Needs More Santas’.

And this year it’s also raising cash for a very good cause, with marketing manager Florence Wheatley explaining: “Coca-Cola has and remains synonymous with Christmas, with many people eagerly awaiting the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert to create a little festive magic.

“This year, we’re delighted to continue our relationship with FareShare to support its mission to reduce hunger and surplus food waste. We hope that every person that attends the Truck Tour not only experiences the magic of Coca-Cola Christmas, but also supports FareShare, knowing that the equivalent of a meal has been donated on their behalf, acting as a little moment of kindness to ensure that thousands of people across the country enjoy a more meaningful Christmas.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Scottish schedule thusfar.

When will the Coca-Cola truck be in Scotland?

It has been confirmed that the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will be in Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird shopping centre on Saturday, November 30.

What time will the Coca-Cola truck be in Edinburgh?

The truck will be in Fort Kinnaird from 12noon until 8pm so there’s plenty of time to enjoy some festive fun.

Will the Coca-Cola truck visit any other Scottish locations?

The truck’s schedule is a secret until a day before it makes a stop. Last year it also visited Glasgow’s Crown Street Retail Park so there’s a decent chance it’ll be making that stop again.

What can you expect from the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck tour?

Under a canopy of twinkling lights and festive music, visitors will be able to enjoy fun, festive games, participate in a lucky dip with the chance to win exclusive Coca-Cola merchandise and experience a festive food truck that will serve up delicious seasonal tastes alongside an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, all whilst capturing that perfect seasonal selfie in front of the iconic red truck.

Bringing friends and family together to enjoy a magical moment of festive fun, the loved tour will this year support FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste.

Promising to be bigger and better than ever before and set in a magical winter wonderland setting, for every person that attends the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, the equivalent of a meal will be donated on their behalf. Coca-Cola aims to donate the equivalent of up to a total of 1 million meals via FareShare this festive season.