Hogmanay and New Year celebrations may be on a bit of a shoogly peg this year, but here’s our round-up of Edinburgh’s best menus to see out the last dregs of 2021 and welcome in 2022. Everything is subject to changing restrictions, so check with the venue first to see if plans have been altered.

This lovely new cafe is throwing their first Champagne Brunch on New Year’s Day and they’re hoping it’ll become an annual event. As they say “we are creating a relaxed, but luxurious start to 2022”.

Johnnie Walker

What’s on the menu? It’s £130 for two people, which includes a bottle of Blanc de Blancs Champagne, juices, Mr Eion coffee, scrambled eggs with Wiltshire truffle, Exmoor caviar and Melba toast, plus other extras. Better than a bowl of Weetabix.

HERON, 87-91a Henderson Street, Leith (0131 554 1242, www.heron.scot)

Visit one of the best new restaurants in town, which has just been added to the Michelin 2022 Great Britain and Ireland guide. They’re doing three Hogmanay sittings at 6pm, 7.30pm and 9.30pm, each of which will include six courses with matched wines and petit fours, all for £145pp.

What’s on the menu?

Whiskers

It’s a surprise, though if it's anything like their Festive Tasting Menu, there might be halibut, pepper dulse and caviar, or venison tartare, nori and Parmesan. Whatever, we know it’s going to be excellent.

CONTINI, 103 George Street, Edinburgh (0131 225 1550, www.contini.com)

Contini knows how to party. Their annual New Year’s Eve Party is £140pp and runs from 9pm to 1am, with a welcome glass of bubbly and crostini, a five-course Italian tasting menu, coffee, chocolate, and live music.

What’s on the menu? The secondi is slow cooked beef cheek, extra virgin olive oil whipped potato, salsa verde and parsnip tuile, and the dolci is panna cotta with Vin Santo caramel.

Leftfield

The views from the Johnnie Walker 1820 Rooftop Bar are incredible. At the bells, it’ll feel like you could almost reach out and grab a firework. They’re offering an aperitif, welcome drinks, canapes, festive nibbles and live entertainment from jazz vocalist Georgia Cecile for £165pp from 8pm.

What’s on the menu? If you want to supplement the nibbles and canapes, you can order from their Festive Menu on the night, which includes Caithness smoked duck, BBQ sourdough and piccalilli, £9.

SALT CAFE, 54-56 Morningside Road (0131 629 5910, www.salt.scot)

Fireworks from Harvey Nichols Forth Floor

If Hogmanay looks like it might be a wash-out, skip the bells, get an early night instead and invest in one of Salt cafe’s breakfast options for New Year’s Day. They’re available to order at their online shop until 5pm on December 28, for collection on December 30 or 31.

What’s on the menu?

There’s a Buttermilk Pancakes at Home Kit, £15, or a Butcher's Breakfast at Home Kit, £11, which includes their house-made bacon and sausages, among many other things.

LEFTFIELD, 12 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, www.leftfieldedinburgh.co.uk

Although this Bruntsfield bistro has already sold out of its in-restaurant Hogmanay Supper, you can still order their takeaway Hogmanay Feast for Two, £90, which can be collected on New Year’s Eve and eaten then, or saved for the next day.

What’s on the menu? Four courses to be reheated at home. These include rib roast of Borders beef, roast tatties, honeyed root veggies and creamed savoy cabbage, an IJ Mellis cheese course, and a plum pavlova with raspberries, pistachio, caramelised white chocolate and a wee dram.

Aurora

Although the annual Hogmanay celebration at Harvey Nichols is £190pp, they pull out all the stops, with bagpipes, a view of the fireworks and Champagne reception, and the event runs from 7.30pm until 12.30am. There’s no ceilidh element this year, so they can apply social distancing rules.

What’s on the menu? Four courses with paired wines are included, as well as a glass of Champers. Dishes include roasted Highland venison, Parmesan and thyme dauphinoise potatoes, wild mushrooms, pancetta wrapped fennel and cassis jus, and millionaire’s tart, hazelnut praline, pecan and maple ice-cream.

WHISKERS WINE BAR & BISTRO, 48 Raeburn Place (0131 343 3681, www.whiskerswinecafe.co.uk)

We imagine this casual venue will be a relaxed and low-key hang-out this Hogmanay. Their special menu is being served on New Year’s Eve and they’ll be doing brunch in the morning on New Year’s Day.

What’s on the menu? At Hogmanay, they’ve got six courses, £65pp, along with matching wines for an additional £55pp. Expect smoked pheasant boudin with toasted hazelnuts, pickled vegetables and brioche toast, as well as pan-seared turbot with white chocolate and parsnip puree, burnt onion and watercress oil.

AURORA, 187 Great Junction Street (0131 554 5537, www.auroraedinburgh.co.uk)

You pay a premium for fireworks and you’re pretty much guaranteed not to get any on Great Junction Street. Aurora are open at Hogmanay and are offering their usual winter menu, £55 for six courses, with no additional fee slapped on the top.

What’s on the menu? Dishes include goose, prunes, morels and smoked jus, or ox liver, cauliflower, lapsang plum and pomegranate, as well as a few surprise extras on the night.

THE LOOKOUT, 38 Calton Hill (0131 378 7990, www.thelookoutedinburgh.co)

Get your last exercise of the year with a walk up Calton Hill, where this restaurant has got two Hogmanay sittings - one at 6-8pm with a welcome drink on arrival and a six course tasting menu, for £155, or the 8.30pm-12.30am event, which is £350, including drinks reception, tasting menu and matching wines, and a view of the fireworks.

What’s on the menu? North Berwick crab tart and Perthshire venison, plums, pumpkin, winter chanterelles and dandelion.

