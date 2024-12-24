Keep Dogs Calm At Chrismas: Tips to make sure your adorable pup has a chilled festive season

Have yourself a very furry Christmas. | Canva/Getty Images

Here’s how to make sure your furry friend doesn’t suffer from festive stress.

With bright, sparkling Christmas tree lights, a house full of unfamiliar guests, children, and strong scents, whilst the festive season is full of excitement for us humans, for your dog, it can be a time of stress and overstimulation.

So to ensure your pooch is as comfortable as possible this Christmas, leading dog behaviourist Colin Tennant and Asda Pet Insurance share some simple tips on how to create a calm and enjoyable atmosphere for all.

Watch out for strong scents

With sixty more olfactory receptors than humans, dogs have an incredibly sensitive sense of smell – up to 100,000 times more powerful than humans. While the aromas of Christmas spiced and cinnamon candles, turkey cooking in the oven, or Christmas trees might be delightful for us, they can overwhelm your dog. To keep them calm, be mindful of the scents you introduce to the space – if you can smell them, your dog can smell them even more so to avoid sensory overload switch out your new candle for an unscented one and try to keep your dog’s nose away from the kitchen or dining area if you can.

Watch the thermostat

Whilst we love to ramp up the heating up and snuggle up with a blanket in front of a TV, we often overlook that dogs can overheat. It’s important to remember dogs are most comfortable in a room temperature of around 15°C to 18°C. If your dog starts panting or moves toward cooler areas of the room, like the floor or near a draft, they’re likely getting too hot. Adjust the room temperature to a comfortable level, pop on a jumper, and keep an eye on your dog’s behaviour to ensure they’re not overheating. Keep the breed and age of the dog front of mind, too as the optimum temperature will depend on this. Short-coated dogs tend to prefer warmer, cosier temperatures of around 18°C, and if you have a dog that is a bit older, they’ll likely be most comfortable a little bit above 18°C.

Monitor the TV volume

Whether it’s an action-packed Christmas classic like Die Hard or an animated adventure, keep an eye on the volume of your TV this Christmas. With an ability to hear sounds ranging from 40 Hz to 60,000 Hz (60 kHz), dogs hear things that are undetectable to us humans. As a result, sudden shifts in volume between lively, action-packed or animated Christmas movie scenes can be startling and stressful. If your dog seems anxious or starts hiding, it could be the noise that’s bothering them. To keep things relaxing, lower the volume or consider using calming background music instead.

Mood lighting