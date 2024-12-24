Surfing Santas, BBQ prawns and beach parties: Why Christmas may need to become more Australian

Santa Claus watches as two children open their presents on Brighton Beach in Melbourne, Australia (Picture: Scott Barbour) | Getty Images

A snowy Christmas seems to increasingly be a thin of the past

While not threatening to break any records, Scotland looks set to be unseasonably mild today, with temperatures expected to hit 14 degrees Celsius in Macduff and Thurso, and 13C in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Tomorrow is forecast to be a few degrees cooler, but anyone “dreaming of a white Christmas”, as the song goes, looks likely to be disappointed, while Santa may have to consider a different form of transport than his traditional reindeer-powered sleigh. Rudolph and co may find themselves put out to pasture, unless a ‘just transition’ to a new career can be found.

However, even if Christmas becomes increasingly balmy, that’s no reason to dial down on the festive good cheer. We may just need to look to countries like Australia to find new traditions for the big day.