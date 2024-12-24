Surfing Santas, BBQ prawns and beach parties: Why Christmas may need to become more Australian
While not threatening to break any records, Scotland looks set to be unseasonably mild today, with temperatures expected to hit 14 degrees Celsius in Macduff and Thurso, and 13C in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Tomorrow is forecast to be a few degrees cooler, but anyone “dreaming of a white Christmas”, as the song goes, looks likely to be disappointed, while Santa may have to consider a different form of transport than his traditional reindeer-powered sleigh. Rudolph and co may find themselves put out to pasture, unless a ‘just transition’ to a new career can be found.
However, even if Christmas becomes increasingly balmy, that’s no reason to dial down on the festive good cheer. We may just need to look to countries like Australia to find new traditions for the big day.
Instead of Santa coming down the chimney with the presents and the family gathering held mostly indoors around a roaring fire, we could instead enjoy a party on the beach. And instead of ‘turkey with all the trimmings’, we could all chow down on barbecued prawns as we await Santa’s arrival by surfboard... or not, as you choose.
