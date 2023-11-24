Here is every Scottish date on the Coca-Cola Christmas tour for 2023.

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will make a stop in Scotland this week.

We may still be in November but, as we all know, once that Coca-Cola Christmas truck is on our TV screens - the festive season has well and truly arrived. As the song says - 'holidays are coming'.

The iconic Christmas truck is set to begin its UK tour this week and Scottish residents will be delighted to know it is making a stop off in Scotland first!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back by popular demand, the Christmas truck has a total of 17 stops on this year's UK tour and has reportedly added a further eight new locations to its list as fans from across the country get ready to visit the legendary truck that will include interactive experiences and loads of festive fun as we count down the days until December 25.

Included in this year's festivities is a a snow-filled bauble that will allow friends and family to step into a world of snow for a cheesy - but always welcome - festive holiday snap. There's also a Ho-Ho-Hoop hut which will give guests a chance to win some Christmas prizes that include Christmas tree decor and some Christmas hampers.

Of course, guests are also given the opportunity to take photos with the truck that has signalled the beginning of Christmas for decades, with a choir set to warm your festive heart by singing some well known Christmas jingles.

Want to know when you can see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck this year? Here are all the confirmed dates the truck has on the tour - including every single Scottish date.

Florence Wheatley, brand manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible. Alongside the beloved return of the Truck Tour nationwide and the much loved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz.

In Glasgow, the truck will be partnering with the charity Refuweegee, with QR codes on the truck for people to donate, while Coca-Cola has also teamed up with Neighbourly, a charity and giving platform that is intended to support local communities and inspire random acts of kindness during the Coca-Cola truck tour.

Coca-Cola Truck - Christmas 2023 Tour Dates

Friday 24 November

Glasgow Silverburn - (12pm-8pm).

Saturday 25 November

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre

Thursday 30 November

Dublin RDS Simmonscourt

Friday 8 December - Sunday 10 December

Belfast Titanic Slipway (2pm - 5pm and 6pm - 9pm)

Where will the Coca Cola Christmas truck be touring

While there are still further UK dates to be confirmed, last year's tour took in the following locations: Kent, London, Manchester, Beckton, Bristol, Bradford, Cardiff, Leeds, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Sheffield, Leeds, Baldock, East Leake, Watford.

Do I need to buy tickets for the Coca-Cola truck