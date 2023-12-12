From Christmas songs and movies to Rudolph, Santa, and strange traditions - these headscratchers will test your festive knowledge.

Looking for inspiration for your Christmas quiz?

Everyone loves a quiz - particularly at Christmas when a post-dinner test of trivia can get seriously competitive between family members.

Here are 25 fun and fiendishly difficult pieces of trivia to include in your Christmas themed quiz.

Christmas quiz questions

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Astronauts broadcast which Christmas song from space in 1965?

2. Doing which Christmas activity sends roughly 14,700 American to Accident and Emergency every year?

3. Misteltoe literally translates from Anglo Saxon as what on a stick?

4. Which country has donated a Christmas tree to the people of Scotland every year since 1949?

5. What Christmas decoration was originally made from strands of silver?

6. Who played Scrooge in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’?

7. According to the folklore of Austria what horned figure punishes naughty children at Christmastime?

8. In which modern-day country was Saint Nicholas born?

9. Donald Trump makes a cameo appearance in which Christmas film?

10. In Christmas carol the 12 days of Christmas, what gift is offered on the seventh day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Name the Youtube personality who has had the most consecutive UK Christmas number ones.

12. Which Christmas beverage is also known as ‘Milk Punch’?

13. In the movie It’s A Wonderful Life, what happened every time a bell rang?

14. What’s the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas?

15. In which popular American TV series does the idea of Christmukkah originate?

16. Which royal first delivered the Royal Christmas Message?

17. What does Noel mean in Latin?

18. A Roman holiday held between December 17th to the 23rd had an influence on how Christmas was celebrated. Which God did it celebrate?

19. The German Nazi regime replaced Santa Claus with which figure?

20. The custom of erecting a Christmas tree originated from which country?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21. The official record for the tallest snowman is held by the US town of Bethel, Maine. To the nearest 10ft how tall was it?

22. In Catalonia, the Caga Tio, a cheery festive log, is fed treats until it does what?

23. Swedes traditionally celebrate Christmas Eve by watching which famous cartoon?

24. Which pop song has won the Christmas Singles Chart Number One twice?

25. And finally, In Dundee what is the traditional first footing gift given on Christmas Day?

Christmas quiz answers

1. Jingle Bells

2. Christmas decorating

3. Dung

4. Norway

5. Tinsel

6. Michael Caine

7. Krampus

8. Turkey

9. Home Alone 2

10. Seven swans-a-swimming

11. LadBaby

12. Eggnog

13. An angel gets their wings

14. Oogie boogie

15. The OC

16. George V

17. Birth

18. Saturn

19. Odin

20. Germany

21. 120ft

22. Poos gifts or chocolate.

23. Donald Duck

24. Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen