1. Frau Percha

Frau Percha is famous in German Christmas folklore - and you do not want to encounter her this festive season if you have been particularly bad. Said to have one large foot, Frau Percha will enter the homes of families searching for children who have been good. If they have she will give them a silver coin for when they awake. However, if they had been bad the consequences were much worse as she would slit their bellies open, remove their stomach and guts, and stuff the hole with straw and pebbles

Photo: Creative Commons 2.0