When are the school Christmas holidays in Scotland 2021? Start and end dates of winter holidays

Christmas is a time for families to come together, so to make your plans ahead of the festive season, you need to know when schools will be on holiday.

Decide when it’s a good time to visit Christmas markets, see some festive light displays, or get in your favourite holiday foods.

Here is all you need know about when the school Christmas holidays will be across Scotland in 2021.

Find your council area and see when the school holidays will start and end for Christmas and the New Year. Photo: SeventyFour / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

When are the school Christmas holidays in Scotland 2021?

School Christmas holiday dates vary in different areas across Scotland.

Here are all the school holidays dates according to each city council in the country.

Aberdeen City Council

The last day of term falls on Tuesday December 21st, with the holiday running from Wednesday December 22nd 2021 to Wednesday January 5th 2022.

Aberdeenshire Council

The end of this term is on December 21st , with the holiday going from December 22nd to January 4th.

The Westhill catchment area also has two local holidays on December 20th and 21st.

Angus Council

The Christmas holidays for schools in Angus run from Thursday December 23rd to Friday January 7th inclusively.

Argyll and Bute Council

Here, schools will break up for the Christmas holidays in 2021 on Wednesday December 22nd and return on Thursday January 6th.

Clackmannanshire Council

The Christmas holiday will begin on Wednesday December 22nd and end on Tuesday January 4th.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council)

Schools will break up on December 21st and return on Thursday January 6th.

Dumfries and Galloway Council

The school Christmas holidays officially run from Thursday December 23rd to Tuesday January 4th, with pupils returning on Friday January 7th.

Dundee City Council

Term will end on Wednesday December 22nd and the holidays will end on Wednesday January 5th.

East Ayrshire Council

Here, the school Christmas holidays will run from Thursday December 23rd to Wednesday January 5th.

East Dunbartonshire Council

The school break covers Wednesday December 22nd to Tuesday January 4th inclusive.

East Lothian Council

This term will end earlier than many other areas on Friday December 17th, with the new term beginning on Wednesday January 5th.

East Renfrewshire Council

The last day of term falls on Wednesday December 22nd, with the first day of 2022 coming on Wednesday January 5th.

Edinburgh Council

This year Edinburgh schools will break up for Christmas from Monday December 20th 2021 to Wednesday January 5th 2022.

Falkirk Council

The school Christmas holidays in Falkirk will start on Wednesday December 22nd and end on Tuesday January 4th.

Fife Council

Schools will break up on Thursday December 23rd and return in 2022 on Wednesday January 5th.

Glasgow Council

The school Christmas holidays cover Thursday December 23rd to Tuesday January 4th.

Highland Council

The Christmas and New Year break will run from December 23rd to January 5th.

Inverclyde Council

Schools will break up on Wednesday December 22nd and return on Thursday January 6th.

Midlothian Council

Term ends on Wednesday December 22nd and start again in the new year on Tuesday January 11th.

Moray Council

The school Christmas holidays will run from Friday December 24th to Friday January 7th inclusive.

North Ayrshire Council

The holidays will begin on Thursday December 23rd, with schools reopening Thursday January 6th.

North Lanarkshire Council

The Christmas and New Year holidays cover Thursday December 23rd to Friday January 7th inclusive.

Orkney Islands Council

The school Christmas holiday dates are from Wednesday December 22nd to Tuesday January 4th inclusive.

Perth and Kinross Council

The Christmas holiday will begin on Thursday December 23rd and end on Wednesday January 5th.

Renfrewshire Council

Schools will be closed for the Christmas break from Thursday December 23rd to Wednesday January 5th.

Scottish Borders Council

Thursday December 23rd will be the last day of term for both pupils and staff, with the winter term resuming on Monday January 10th 2022.

Shetland Islands Council

Term 2 will end on Tuesday December 21st, with Term 3 beginning on Thursday January 6th.

South Ayrshire Council

Schools will close on Wednesday December 22nd and return again on Thursday January 6th.

South Lanarkshire Council

Schools in South Lanarkshire will close at 2.30pm on Wednesday December 22nd and re-open again on Wednesday January 5th.

Stirling Council

The Christmas holiday starts on Wednesday December 22nd and ends on Tuesday January 4th.

West Dunbartonshire Council

The school Christmas holidays will run from Wednesday December 22nd to Tuesday January 4th inclusive.

West Lothian Council