You should take care when picking a toy for your dog this Christmas. | Canva/Getty Images

This is how to find the ideal Christmas toy for your four-legged friend - and what to do if the worst happens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas season should be a time of celebration, however some well-intentioned gifts can cause more harm than good.

According to internal claims data from Animal Friends Pet Insurance, dog insurance vet fee claims for ‘foreign body’ related conditions can reach more than £1,600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foreign body refers to your dog eating anything that isn’t food related, and isn’t intended to be ingested - such as small toys. This can cause serious health problems for your dog, and if not rectified, can be potentially lethal.

As December marks Safer Toys and Gifts Month, the animal wellbeing experts at Animal Friends Pet Insurance, and Dr Samantha Webster from online veterinary provider, Joii, have shared their advice on why it’s so important to ensure your dog’s toys are safe.

Catrin George, animal wellbeing specialist at Animal Friends, explains: “When Christmas shopping for your pup, safety should always be the first consideration to ensure there are no emergency trips to the vets during the festive season. There are so many important factors to consider when it comes to ensuring that your dog’s toys are safe for them to play with - the shape, size, material and durability to name a few.”

Here’s their advice.

Choose the right size toy for your dog

The perfect size toy will differ depending on the size of your dog, however, all toys must be large enough to ensure that there’s no possibility for them to become lodged in your dog’s throat, or swallowed entirely. Any toy that is too small for your dog presents a serious choking hazard - a condition which is lethal to thousands of dogs every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider your dog’s breed and temperament

Different breeds have different personality traits - for example, Cockapoos are known for their high energy levels, whilst Bulldogs generally take a more relaxed approach to life - so their toys need to reflect their individual needs.

For particularly strong and playful dogs, toys will need to be especially durable to withstand aggressive chewing that could rip a toy into smaller pieces, creating numerous choking risks.

Opt for quality, sturdy materials

The material of a dog toy is pivotal in ensuring your pet’s safety. Look for toys made from sturdy, non-toxic and non-abrasive materials such as rubber, and avoid those that are easy to destroy, for example stuffed animals made from soft fabric. Whilst some dogs will play gently with these companion-like toys, others, particularly traditional hunting breeds such as Beagles and Retrievers, have an instinctual prey drive which urges them to destroy things that resemble prey.

Whilst the perfect toy very much depends on the individual dog - their likes, dislikes, size and characteristics - there are a few no-go’s when it comes to buying toys for your dog. Dr. Samantha Webster shares: “Generally, products sold in the UK, have to be made under the GSPR (general product safety regulation), there is a lack of specific regulations for pet-related products, including toys, meaning that pet parents need to be extra vigilant when purchasing items for their furry friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ensure you’re purchasing from a trusted retailer, and look for toys that are specifically labelled as BPA-free, and made from non-toxic materials - choosing natural options where possible.”

Keep them away from children’s toys

It’s not only your dog’s toys that can be a potential hazard - children’s toys also pose a threat if they’re left lying around where your dog can access them.

Dr. Samantha adds: “Children’s toys are not made with the intention of being played with by dogs - their cuddly toys for example will be a lot flimsier, and made from softer materials. Be sure to keep your child’s toys out of reach of your pet, especially if they’re left unsupervised at home.

“Many children’s toys will also contain batteries, which if ingested by your dog can have life-threatening consequences. Remember, your dog will see any toy and think that it’s a fun plaything, they don’t know any better, and their curiosities will more often than not take over when it comes to play time. Be sure to prioritise their safety, and remove all potential hazards from their reach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to do if your dog is choking

There are a few key symptoms to look out for, that could mean your dog is choking, including wheezing, gagging, drooling, pawing at their mouth and being visually distressed. If your dog is displaying these symptoms, or you think they’re choking, you can help dislodge the foreign body by following four simple steps, outlined by Dani Hickman, Director at Dog First Aid Training Ltd.

After performing each of the following steps, always check in the dog’s mouth to see whether the object has become dislodged and can be removed.

Milk the throat

Take your two thumbs and milk the throat upwards to attempt to dislodge the object. This can be effective for larger items, however you may not be able to feel a smaller obstruction.

Lift up and down

Lift your dog by its hind legs and get a firm grip on their body, holding them upside down, move the dog up and down three times to allow gravity to expel the object. If you have a larger dog and you’re not able to lift them off the ground, lean them against your body and attempt the same process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coupage

Whilst back slaps are not advised on dogs due to their close shoulder blades, coupage is where you cup your hand so air can get between your hand and the dog, and you firmly tap up the dog’s ribs - ideally with the hind legs raised.

Abdominal thrust

Take your fist and place it in the dog’s abdominal area, cover the fist with your other hand and thrust firmly. This is similar to the Heimlich Maneuver. Again, ideally this would be performed with the hind legs raised.