Where is the easiest place to pass your driving test? Here are the 10 UK centres with the highest pass rates - with SIX in Scotland

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST

Scotland seems to be the best place to take a driving test - according to these figures.

New research has revealed the UK’s most nerve-wracking driving test centres, with a higher percentage of learners passing in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK.

The study by BROWN'S CBD analysed the official GOV.UK stats from April to September 2024 to identify where learners have the best shot at success across Britain.

And the top five centres are all in Scotland, led by a location where an amazing 78.57 per cent of learners pass.

That’s compared to Featherstone, in England, where the pass rate is just 33.85 per cent.

In Scotland the lowest pass rate was in Glasgow’s Shieldhall area - 37.59 per cent.

Here are the 10 parts of the UK with the highest pass rates.

The UK's driving test centre with the highest pass rate is Arbroath, where a remarkable 78.57 per cent of learners get the thumbs up.

1. Arbroath

The UK's driving test centre with the highest pass rate is Arbroath, where a remarkable 78.57 per cent of learners get the thumbs up. | Canva/Getty Images

Second spot goes to Stranraer, with an average pass rate of 72.02 per cent.

2. Stranraer

Second spot goes to Stranraer, with an average pass rate of 72.02 per cent. | Google Maps

Third place goes to the Shetland town of Lerwick. There, 69.6 of learner drivers pass their tests.

3. Lerwick

Third place goes to the Shetland town of Lerwick. There, 69.6 of learner drivers pass their tests. | Canva/Getty Images

An average of 69.03 per cent of learner drivers passed their tests in Girvan, South Ayrshire. That puts the coastal town into fourth place in the UK.

4. Girvan

An average of 69.03 per cent of learner drivers passed their tests in Girvan, South Ayrshire. That puts the coastal town into fourth place in the UK. | Canva/Getty Images

